Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold launched with 3x more durable, HiLight, 30x zoom and more

New Delhi:

The Pixel 11 Pro Fold, the new and more advanced foldable phone from Google, is official and claims to come with better and more advanced features for a more engaging user experience. The book-style foldable comes thinner, lighter, and tougher than ever, even sporting Google's new Tensor G6 chip, 16 GB of RAM, and fresh software features built for foldables.

But what really stands out is the new HiLight system—LEDs built around the camera flash that light up with different colours for notifications, so you can stay in the loop without constantly glancing at your screen. Here is everything you need to know about the newly introduced Google foldable handset.

Pixel 11 Pro Fold: Price in India and where to buy?

At present, Google has not announced the price or the sale date for the Pixel 11 Pro Fold in India. There is no official word from Google on where it will be sold, either. Anyone interested should double-check these details once they’re available.

5 Features customers might love about the Pixel 11 Pro Fold

1. HiLight notifications: The LED system lights up with colour-coded alerts for calls and Gemini, so you do not have to check your screen every time.

2. Thinner built: The new Fold is claimed to be 10 per cent lighter and about 1mm thinner this time.

3. Better durability: Built with new materials and a gearless hinge, it is claimed to be the toughest Google foldable phone ever launched by the company yet.

4. Upgraded 48MP camera with 30x zoom: The 48MP main camera, along with telephoto zoom up to 30x and features like Magic Capture, claims to add creative ways to personalise shots in the advanced AI world.

5. Faster charging: Google claimed that users might get up to 50 per cent charged in just 30 minutes with 30W wired charging, plus up to 25W wireless charging with Qi2.2.

Pixel 11 Pro Fold: How is it a great upgrade from Google?

The Pixel 11 Pro Fold sits at the top of the new Pixel 11 lineup. It’s nearly 10 per cent lighter and about 1mm thinner compared to last year’s Pixel 10 Pro Fold, so it’s more comfortable to use and carry. You get slimmer bezels and a new Olive colour, too. The camera bar now includes the new HiLight system, which uses colored lights to notify you of calls from certain contacts and Gemini interactions, all hands-free.

Tensor G6 and foldable features

Everything runs on Google’s new Tensor G6 processor, with 16GB RAM for smooth multitasking.

Large unfolded display: Google’s added optimised features like Bubbles to access apps quickly while multitasking.

Other familiar foldable features like drag and Drop, Split Screen, and Instant View are still here. New animations now come with Made You Look, and Pixel Camera integrates even better with Circle to Search. You can also count on over 24 hours of battery life.

What’s new compared to last year’s Pixel 10 Fold model?

This year, Google claims to have stepped up the Pixel Fold’s durability, design, and hinge. They claim that it is three times more durable than the previous generation—all thanks to a glass-fibre composite back, a gearless hinge, and a Super Actua outer display with ceramic cover glass.

The hinge has a wider bend radius, and the inner display glass is thicker to minimise visible creases.

Both screens are 20 per cent brighter now, topping out at 3,600 nits. The phone keeps its IP68 rating, so it’s still resistant to dust and water.

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