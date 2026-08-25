Vivo X500 Pro Max spotted on geekbench With unannounced MediaTek chip, 12GB RAM

New Delhi:

Vivo is gearing up to launch its new X500 series in China next month, and now one of these phones has cropped up on Geekbench. The model number V2610 matches earlier certifications, hinting it’s the Chinese version of the Vivo X500 Pro Max. While Geekbench does not name names, it does spill some key hardware details.

So far, Vivo has confirmed the X500 series will have three models but has not shared official specs yet.

A new MediaTek chipset inside

According to Geekbench, the Vivo is running an unreleased MediaTek chip, codenamed MT6995(ENG). This is likely MediaTek’s next flagship processor, rumoured to be called the Dimensity 9600 Pro.

The chip runs an octa-core setup with three CPU clusters: two cores at up to 4.55GHz, three at 4.35GHz, and another three at 3.10GHz. Previous leaks pointed to a layout with two “Canyon” cores, three “Gelas-B,” and three “Gelas” cores.

But in this test, the two main cores were only running at 2.8GHz. So these Geekbench numbers probably do not show the real-world power we’ll see in the final version.

A flagship Vivo phone with 12GB RAM

The benchmark lists about 11.05GB of RAM—so, expect 12GB of RAM when it officially launches. For graphics, it looks like the chip is paired with a Mali-G2-Ultra-NX MC12 GPU, and the phone is running Android 17 operating system.

Altogether, this points toward the X500 Pro Max being a true flagship.

Geekbench scores

On Geekbench 6.7.1 for Android, the X500 Pro Max scored 2,653 in single-core and 7,516 in multi-core tests. Since this is a pre-release unit and the chip was clocked below its peak speeds, the final retail numbers could be higher.

What’s next for the Vivo X500 series

Vivo’s new X500 lineup will include the X500, X500 Pro, and X500 Pro Max. The company’s been teasing upgrades in camera tech, but so far, they’re keeping the full details under wraps.

There is also been talk of a fourth model—the X500e—but no word yet on whether it’ll launch alongside the other three.

With the X500 series coming to China next month, we will not have to wait long to hear more about the cameras, displays, batteries, and pricing. Keep an eye out for more details soon.

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