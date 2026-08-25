Haier Mini LED M70 series launched in India: 85-inch TV costs Rs 1.69 lakh

New Delhi:

Haier just rolled out its new Mini LED M70 TV series in India, adding five screen options to choose from 43-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inches. Prices start at Rs 39,190 for the 43-inch model. The 55-inch version comes in at Rs 56,590, the 65-inch at Rs 74,990, the 75-inch at Rs 1,02,990, and the big 85-inch model tops out at Rs 1,69,990. You can find these across major retail stores, and every size comes with a three-year warranty.

Haier Mini LED M70 series: Price in India

Here’s a quick look at the pricing lineup:

43-inch – Rs 39,190

55-inch – Rs 56,590

65-inch – Rs 74,990

75-inch – Rs 1,02,990

85-inch – Rs 1,69,990

Mini LED display with Dolby Vision

The new M70 series uses Mini LED panels with Micro Dimming, so you get punchy brightness, deeper contrast, and better detail across the whole screen. If you are after cinematic visuals, you get Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support, plus coverage of up to 93 per cent of the DCI-P3 colour standard.

Haier’s AI Picture Quality engine keeps visuals looking sharp, thanks to features like real-time processing, AI HDR Enhancer, AI Colour Boost, AI Motion, AI Noise Reduction, and MEMC to deliver smoother action scenes. The TV also has TÜV Rheinland’s Low Blue Light certification to help with eye comfort.

120Hz gaming features

Gamers have a lot to get excited about—these TVs support 120Hz gaming through DLG, along with Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) for smoother, more responsive play. There’s a dedicated Gaming Bar to quickly check gaming settings and refresh rates, and features like Shadow Enhancement and Crosshair Assist are built in for a better gaming experience.

50W audio with Dolby Atmos

The M70 series uses a 50W 2.1-channel system with a built-in subwoofer. Dolby Atmos support and Haier’s Total Sonics tech round out the package, bringing richer bass and clearer dialogue to whatever you’re watching.

Google TV, Gemini and Smart features

Running on Google TV, each model has 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Google Gemini is also included, so you can use voice commands to find content, open apps, or control different functions. Haier adds a few extras too, such as HaiCast for screen mirroring from other devices, and Bluetooth Speaker Mode, which lets you play audio from your phone through the TV—even when the screen’s off.

Haier’s M70 series packs a punch: Mini LED tech, Dolby Vision, larger screen sizes, and a bunch of gaming features make it a strong contender for anyone shopping in India’s premium TV market.

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