Infinix Hot 70 Pro 5G set to launch on September 4: Check features and availability

New Delhi:

Infinix, a popular smartphone brand from China, has locked the launch date for the Hot 70 Pro 5G smartphone, which is set to launch on September 4 at noon (12 PM IST). The device will be available to shop from Flipkart, a popular e-commerce player, and we can expect it to arrive on the official website of the company.

The smartphone is already out in a few other countries, but are you in India?

Four colour options confirmed from Infinix

As per the Infinix website as well as the microsite, the upcoming phone might come in 4 colour options:

Dive Blue (think subtle matte)

Mirage Green (which shifts under low light)

Silk Glow Purple (textured and changes with movement)

Thermo Orange (which might react to temperature).

144Hz display and slim design

Talking about the display, the upcoming Hot 70 Pro 5G will feature a 6.76-inch Full-HD+ display panel with a 144Hz refresh rate. The speculation states that the touch is buttery-smooth for scrolling and gaming should feel extra snappy. The body is just 7.85mm thick, so it has got that slim, easy-to-hold thing going on.

On the back, there is an Active Matrix Cube, which is basically a customisable LED display for notifications and effects, adding a little flair.

Expected specifications

The Indian version is not fully out yet, but if Infinix sticks to the global template, expect a MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chip, up to 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage. For photography, the handset will feature a 50-megapixel main shooter and 8-megapixel selfie. You might also see an IP68 rating, so dust and water should be a problem.

Large battery and fast charging

The battery varies by market – either 5,600mAh or 6,000mAh, both with 45W fast charging.

Which version is coming to India? That’s still up in the air.

Infinix Hot 70 Pro 5G: Price and availability

Price-wise, Infinix is keeping quiet for now. More details (and another feature reveal) are coming on August 26. The final Indian pricing, RAM and storage options, battery, and everything else will drop closer to launch day. If you’re curious, keep an eye out—September 4 is not far off.

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