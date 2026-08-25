Nokia 300 Charge launched with 3700mAh battery, reverse charging and rugged design

New Delhi:

HMD has reportedly added a new member to its Nokia feature phone family: the Nokia 300 Charge, now available in the Philippines. If you need a no-frills phone that lasts ages on a single charge and keeps things basic, this one fits the bill.

The price sits at PHP 2,190, or about Rs 3,400. The handset will be available in three colour choices: Black, Green, and Sandstone. At present, it is only in the Philippines- but HMD has not said anything yet about launching it in India or other countries.

3,700mAh battery and reverse charging

What stands out most is the massive 3,700mAh removable battery. HMD promises up to 37 hours of call time and up to 40 days on standby. That’s huge for a feature phone.

10W reverse charging: It also handles 10W reverse charging. That means you can use the Nokia 300 Charge to top up another device when you need it. There’s a dedicated button on the right side for reverse charging, so you won’t fumble through menus. Charging and reverse charging both happen through the same USB Type-C port.

Nokia 300 Charge: A dedicated torch

Design-wise, the phone looks tough and even has a dedicated torch on top. Not just a basic LED next to the camera—HMD says that it is a real, proper torch. When you need a bigger, brighter light than the usual camera flash, this could be a handy feature.

Nokia 300 Charge: Specifications

The phone is compact, measuring 136.55 x 55 x 14.94mm and weighing 138 grams. It sports a 2.4-inch QVGA display and a simple QVGA-resolution rear camera. Inside, it runs HMD’s S30+ software and uses the Unisoc SC6531E chipset.

The device comes with 4MB of RAM and 4MB of storage, but you can add up to 32GB more with a microSD card. Connectivity is just 2G (GSM 900/1800), so this phone sticks to basics, as you are not going to use it as a smartphone replacement.

Nokia 300 Charge vs new AI feature phones

The Nokia 300 Charge is rolling out alongside other new Nokia feature phones in select markets, like:

Nokia 235 4G (2026)

Nokia 215 4G (2026)

Nokia 210 4G

Nokia 200 4G.

Those newer models swap out the reverse charging button for an AI assistant button, letting you use voice commands instead.

For now, HMD has not announced if or when the Nokia 300 Charge will hit stores in India.

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