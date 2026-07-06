Nokia launches four new 4G feature phones with AI assistant button and USB-C charging

New Delhi:

Nokia has just rolled out 4 new feature phones in India: the Nokia 235 4G (2026), Nokia 215 4G (2026), Nokia 210 4G, and Nokia 200 4G. They are mixing old-school simplicity with some much-needed modern touches—think 4G, USB Type-C charging, expandable storage, and an AI assistant button that actually lets you control stuff with your voice.

Right now, all four phones are up on Nokia’s official site, but there’s still no word on how much they’ll cost or exactly when you can buy them.

AI assistant button brings voice controls

One of the biggest highlights of the new Nokia feature phones is the dedicated AI Assistant button, which is new in the range.

Users can simply press the button and use voice commands to perform everyday tasks like:

Turning the flashlight on or off

Setting alarms and reminders

Calling contacts

Accessing supported voice assistant features

The addition brings a smart touch to Nokia's traditional keypad phones without making them overly complex.

Nokia 235 4G (2026): Biggest display and rear camera

The Nokia 235 4G (2026) is at the top of the list, which comes with a bigger 2.8-inch IPS QVGA display, a 2MP rear camera with LED flash, plus a VGA front camera for selfies or video chat.

The device runs on the S30+ operating system, that runs on 64MB RAM and 128MB of storage, which you can bump up to 32GB with a microSD card.

The device comes with a 1,450mAh battery, which could last for up to 10 hours on calls or 12 days in standby mode. You also get Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C, a headphone jack, and FM radio with both wired and wireless support.

Nokia 215 4G (2026)

The Nokia 215 4G (2026) is pretty similar—same 2.8-inch screen, battery, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, and expandable storage. It does come with a VGA front camera and promises the same 12-day standby on a full charge.

Nokia 210 4G and Nokia 200 4G

Now for the smaller siblings: Nokia 210 4G and Nokia 200 4G. Both have compact 2.4-inch QVGA displays. The 210 4G includes a VGA rear and front camera, while the 200 4G sticks with just the VGA front camera. Inside, you’ve got the S30+ OS, 64MB RAM, 128MB storage (again expandable to 32GB), and they share the 1,450mAh battery—enough for up to 9 hours of talk time or 13 days waiting around.

All the new phones are packed with these basics: 4G, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and FM radio (wired or wireless).

Pricing and exact release dates?

Though the launch timeline is still unclear, since the devices are already listed on Nokia’s official site, they probably aren’t far off.

Overall, with new AI voice controls, USB-C charging, strong battery life and good old 4G, Nokia is clearly targeting folks who do not want a smartphone but still want a few modern perks.