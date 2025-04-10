Nokia makes comeback in India with Alcatel-branded smartphones, exclusively listed on Flipkart Nokia is preparing to re-enter the Indian market in partnership with Alcatel. The company will soon launch its premium smartphone in India. This Alcatel phone will be available for purchase on Flipkart.

Nokia is gearing up to launch smartphones in India in collaboration with the French consumer technology brand Alcatel. This partnership marks Nokia’s return to the smartphone market with a premium device set to debut soon. The launch will take place on Flipkart, which has created a dedicated section for the Alcatel brand. Notably, this smartphone will be manufactured locally in India. However, the exact launch date remains uncertain. The upcoming smartphone will feature stylus pen support, a notable addition to its specifications. Nokia has built a strong reputation for its feature phones and multimedia devices, consistently ranking among the world's best-selling mobile brands.

Until recently, Nokia’s smartphones were released in partnership with HMD Global, but last year, HMD decided to move forward with its own branding.

Alcatel has shown its commitment to the Make in India initiative by assembling smartphones in the country. Initially, this smartphone was expected to be launched last month, in March, but the company is now looking to unveil it in the coming weeks. Alcatel has a long history, having been involved in the mobile industry since 1996, when it began selling corded mobile phones in various markets, including India.

With the advent of smartphones, Alcatel shifted its focus away from corded models around 2006, concentrating instead on telecom equipment in partnership with Lucent. In addition to smartphones, Alcatel’s portfolio includes tablets and other devices. Meanwhile, Nokia continues to provide a wide range of services, from telecom equipment to network solutions, across the globe.

In other news, the telecom authority, TRAI, has issued an important alert for many mobile phone users nationwide. They are advising people to be cautious about calls that claim to be about KYC updates or SIM shutdowns, as these could be scams trying to trick you. It's essential to stay aware and protect your personal information.

ALSO READ: OnePlus Nord 4 256GB available for Rs 18,500: Find out where to buy