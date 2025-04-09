OnePlus Nord 4 256GB available for Rs 18,500: Find out where to buy This is a great opportunity to purchase the premium OnePlus Nord 4 5G smartphone at a low price. Right now, you can save thousands of rupees on this device.

Finding the perfect smartphone can be quite a challenge, especially when you're in the market for a new one. If you're considering making a purchase, there's some exciting news for you. OnePlus has recently reduced the price of a newly launched OnePlus Nord 4 smartphone during its Red Rush Days sale. The device boasts a stunning design that stands out in its category. Launched in 2024, it comes packed with impressive features, including a dual camera setup.

OnePlus Nord 4 5G discount

Currently, the OnePlus Nord 4 5G with 256GB of storage is available for Rs 29,499 on OnePlus official website. During its launch, it was priced at Rs 32,999. Besides the flat discount, interested buyers can also take advantage of various bank and exchange offers.

Buyers can get Rs 4,500 on making the purchase with ICICI Bank credit card. Additionally, OnePlus presents a generous exchange offer for customers looking to trade in their old smartphones. You could receive up to Rs 26,910 for your device, saving you a considerable amount. For instance, if you exchange OnePlus Nord CE 2 you can get up to Rs 6,600 which will reduce the effective price of the smartphone to Rs 18,399. Just keep in mind that the exchange value varies based on the condition and functionality of your old phone.

OnePlus Nord 4 5G specifications

Launched in July 2024, the OnePlus Nord 4 5G features an IP65 rating, ensuring it’s protected against dust and minor water splashes. It sports a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and runs on Android 14, which is upgradeable.

For powerful performance, the device is equipped with a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor. The OnePlus Nord 4 5G offers configurations of up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

On the photography front, this smartphone includes a dual camera setup featuring a 50MP + 8MP sensor, while the 16MP front camera is perfect for selfies and video calls. To top it off, a robust 5500mAh battery powers the OnePlus Nord 4 5G, ensuring you stay connected longer.

ALSO READ: Oppo F29 review: Does this phone have power to match? Our verdict!