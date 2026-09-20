Mysaa teaser out: Rashmika Mandanna turns fierce in Rawindra Pulle's action thriller | Watch

The much-awaited teaser of Rashmika Mandanna starrer Mysaa is finally out. Directed by Rawindra Pulle, the film sees the actress stepping into a fierce and intense role that marks a departure from several of her recent performances. The teaser follows the pre-teaser released by the makers on September 19 and offers a deeper glimpse into the world of the emotional action thriller.

Rashmika Mandanna turns fierce in Mysaa teaser

The teaser puts Rashmika at the centre of the story and introduces audiences to a character caught in a world of conflict. Her look and screen presence add to the intensity of the film, which is set against the backdrop of tribal lands. The pre-teaser had already hinted at the tone of Mysaa with fiery visuals, unrest in a village and a striking sequence of Rashmika emerging from the water. The footage also featured an intense score by Jakes Bejoy, setting up the atmosphere for the official teaser.

With the teaser, the makers further establish Rashmika’s character as someone at the heart of the film’s conflict. While the story details are still being kept under wraps, the footage points towards an emotional action drama driven by its central character.

Watch the teaser here:

What is Mysaa about?

Mysaa is described as an emotional action thriller set against the backdrop of tribal lands. The film is positioned as a female-led pan-India project with Rashmika in the lead.

The film is directed by debutant filmmaker Rawindra Pulle and produced by Ajay Saipureddy, Anil Sayapureddy and Veerasai Gopa under the banner of Unformula Films. Jakes Bejoy has composed the music, while Shreyaas Krishna serves as the director of photography. The cast also includes Eshwari Rao, Rahul Ravindran, Samuthirakani, Rao Ramesh, Tarak Ponnappa and Nidhi Singh, among others.

When and where to watch Mysaa?

Mysaa is scheduled to release worldwide in cinemas on November 27, 2026. The film is expected to be released across multiple languages as a pan-India project. For Rashmika, Mysaa adds another action-oriented role to her growing pan-India filmography.

She will next be seen in Vijay Deverakonda starrer Ranabaali. She also has MS Subbulakshmi's biopic in her kitty.

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