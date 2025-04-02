HMD launches 2 new Music Feature Phones under Rs 2400: Details With affordable pricing, music-centric features, and digital payment support, the HMD 130 Music and HMD 150 Music are ideal choices for first-time users and those looking for a reliable secondary phone.

HMD has launched its latest feature phones, HMD 130 Music and HMD 150 Music, in India at an event in New Delhi. Designed for music lovers, these phones offer an immersive audio experience with loudspeakers, dedicated music controls, and long battery life. They also support UPI payments, making them a practical choice for users who need a non-smartphone with essential digital features.

Affordable pricing and availability

The HMD 130 Music is priced at Rs 1,899, while the HMD 150 Music costs Rs 2,399. Both models will be available via retail stores, HMD’s official website, and e-commerce platforms. The HMD 130 Music comes in Blue, Dark Grey, and Red, whereas the HMD 150 Music is available in Light Blue, Purple, and Grey.

Powerful sound and music features

Both feature phones come with large rear speakers, promising crystal-clear and loud audio for music playback and hands-free calls. Users get dedicated music buttons for easy playback control, and in-box earphones enhance the listening experience. The devices also support FM radio (both wired & wireless) with FM recording.

Long-Lasting Battery with USB Type-C

Backed by a 2,500mAh removable battery, these phones support USB Type-C charging, offering up to 50 hours of music playback and 36 days of standby time. This ensures users can enjoy uninterrupted entertainment without frequent recharging.

Durable design and extra features

HMD has designed these phones to be sturdy and practical, featuring:

Reinforced corners and scratch-resistant screens for durability

Dual flashlight (exclusive to HMD 130 Music) for extra convenience

Bluetooth 5.0 and expandable storage (up to 32GB via SD card)

UPI payments and digital convenience

A standout feature of these phones is built-in UPI payment support. The HMD 130 Music allows direct UPI transactions, while the HMD 150 Music features a scan-and-pay option using its single rear camera. Additionally, both devices come with text-to-speech functionality in Hindi and English for better accessibility.

HMD’s partnership with the Rajasthan Royals and the upcoming 5G smartphone

HMD has also renewed its partnership with the Rajasthan Royals as the official smartphone partner for IPL 2025. Alongside feature phones, the brand is set to launch its first entry-level 5G smartphone soon, making high-speed connectivity more accessible to Indian users.

ALSO READ: Samsung’s new Smart ACs sync with fans for perfect cooling and better sleep

ALSO READ: Paytm Travel Pass launched, offering free cancellations, insurance and discount worth Rs 15,200