Paytm Travel Pass launched, offering free cancellations, insurance and discount worth Rs 15,200 For those who travel frequently, the Paytm Travel Pass is a game-changer, offering peace of mind, affordability, and unmatched convenience.

Paytm (One97 Communications Limited), India’s leading digital payments platform, has introduced the Paytm Travel Pass, which is a subscription-based service that offers free cancellations, travel insurance, and seat discounts worth up to Rs 15,200.

The new initiative has been designed to benefit frequent flyers and business travelers, which ensures cost savings, flexibility and added travel security.

What does the Paytm Travel Pass offer?

Priced at just Rs 1,299, the Paytm Travel Pass includes:

Free flight cancellations: Avoid losing money if your travel plans change. Travel insurance: Covers baggage loss, flight delays, and unexpected disruptions. Seat selection discount: Get Rs 150 off per seat on domestic flights. Three-month validity: Lock in benefits for multiple trips and save on fare hikes.

The pass can be used four times, making it ideal for those who travel frequently for work or leisure.

Making travel more affordable and convenient

With domestic airfare prices fluctuating and cancellation charges adding extra costs, the Paytm Travel Pass provides a budget-friendly alternative for Indian travelers. Whether you prefer a window seat for scenic views or an aisle seat for extra space, the pass ensures a comfortable and cost-effective travel experience.

How to subscribe and use Paytm Travel Pass?

To subscribe:

Open the Paytm App Tap on ‘Flight, Bus & Train’ Select ‘Travel Pass’ Click ‘Get Travel Pass for Rs 1,299’ and complete the payment Your Travel Pass activates automatically after purchase

To redeem benefits:

Search and book flights under the ‘Flight, Bus & Train’ section Choose your preferred flight and proceed Travel Pass benefits like Free Cancellation and Travel Insurance apply automatically Complete the payment to confirm your booking

Expanding travel services with Agoda and FLY91

Paytm Travel has also partnered with Agoda for hotel bookings, giving users access to domestic and international stays via the Paytm app. Additionally, its tie-up with FLY91 expands flight booking options across key regional routes in India.

As an IATA-accredited travel agent, Paytm Travel ensures a seamless booking experience, complete with instant refunds, enhanced ticket inventory, and secure transactions.

