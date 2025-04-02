Watch cricket without buffering with this BSNL recharge: Quick tips to activate the plan BSNL has come up with a new Cricket data pack for fans, which will give them 251GB of high-speed data for 60 days.

Cricket season is here, and everyone is watching it on TV, laptop, or smartphone. For cricket fans, BSNL has come up with a new offer to keep them connected throughout the matches. The state-run telecom operator has offered a special data pack that provides a massive 251GB of high-speed data for just Rs 251.

This plan will be valid for 60 days, ensuring that users can enjoy uninterrupted streaming, live scores, and match highlights without worrying about data limits.

(Image Source : BSNL)BSNL

BSNL’s Rs 251 Cricket Data Pack: Details

BSNL’s Cricket special offer has been designed for users who would love to stay updated on every moment.

This recharge offers 251GB of high-speed data allowance Priced at Rs 251 Users will be able to use 251GB of data for 60 days Availability: Recharge is available online via the BSNL Recharge Portal and BSNL outlets

Why choose BSNL’s Cricket Special plan?

With this budget-friendly data plan, users will be able to:

Stream live cricket matches without worrying about buffering Watch highlights and analysis without worrying about data exhaustion Stay updated on scores and news throughout the tournament

How to recharge BSNL’s Rs 251 Cricket Plan?

Visit the BSNL Recharge Portal Enter your BSNL mobile number Select the Rs 251 plan from the list of available recharge options Complete the payment using your preferred method

Should you opt for BSNL’s Rs 251 cricket plan?

If you are a cricket enthusiast and need a reliable high-speed data plan, then this plan will be a steal deal for sure. At just Rs 251, users will get 251GB of data, which could be used for 60 days, making it one of the best budget-friendly prepaid plans in India.

