Delhi govt to release new EV policy, may offer Rs 35,000 subsidy if you switch to electric vehicles: Sources The Delhi government will also provide subsidies to those who switch from petrol or diesel cars costing up to Rs 20 lakh to electric vehicles.

New Delhi:

Here comes a big update for electric vehicle users. According to sources, the Delhi government will release the new EV policy by the first week of January. In this regard, the Delhi government is preparing to provide significant relief to the middle class people in the new EV policy. The Delhi government is planning to offer substantial subsidies for two-wheeler vehicles in the EV policy draft. You can get a subsidy of Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000 if you switch your two-wheeler from petrol to electric.

Commercial three-wheelers will receive substantial subsidies

Moreover, the commercial three-wheelers will also receive substantial subsidies from the government for switching to electric vehicles. Additionally, the Delhi government will also provide subsidies to those who switch from petrol or diesel cars costing up to Rs 20 lakh to electric vehicles.

Delhi CM discusses with Ola, Uber on running private buses

Apart from this, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday discussed with Ola and Uber the possibility of them operating their private buses in the Delhi-NCR region.



The possibility is being explored with the aim of reducing road congestion and pollution, as most people commute to their offices in Delhi from the NCR region using taxis or their own vehicles.

During the meeting, they also emphasized that a fine of Rs 10,000 should be imposed on those who do not possess a PUC (Pollution Under Control) certificate. Currently, people who are fined for not having a PUC certificate often get their fines waived by paying a nominal amount of Rs 100 at the Lok Adalat (people's court). However, the government now wants to encourage more people to obtain PUC certificates, and therefore, a fine of Rs 10,000 will be levied for not having one.

No leniency in pollution fines

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta took strict stance against vehicles polluting the roads without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate. According to the current system, there is a provision for a heavy fine of Rs. 10,000 on polluting vehicles. Often, vehicle owners resort to Lok Adalat (people's court) to get this fine significantly reduced, which eliminates the fear of punishment and people do not take the issue of making their vehicles pollution-free seriously.



CM Rekha Gupta said that challans for polluting vehicles will not be waived under any circumstances. She instructed the officials that even if the government has to approach the court for this, they should not back down. The government's goal is not revenue collection, but to provide clean air to its citizens.

New guidelines for e-rickshaws

Unregulated e-rickshaws on the capital's roads are a major cause of traffic congestion. This congestion leads to increased fuel consumption by vehicles, which directly contributes to pollution. To address this problem, the Chief Minister has announced that the Delhi government will soon issue new 'e-rickshaw guidelines'. These rules will regulate the operating areas and routes of e-rickshaws to prevent traffic disruptions and ensure smooth traffic flow on the roads.

DTC bus routes to be rationalised

To strengthen public transport, the government has decided to rationalize the routes of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses. According to the Chief Minister, DTC should have a presence in every area and every street of Delhi. Rationalising the routes scientifically will improve last-mile connectivity, encouraging people to use public bus services instead of private vehicles.

