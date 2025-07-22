Delhi govt extends current EV policy till March 2026 to enable wider public consultation The extension is intended to allow for in-depth consultations with all key stakeholders, including citizens, industry experts, private players, and environmental organisations.

New Delhi:

The Delhi government has extended its existing Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy until March 31, 2026, as the draft of a new policy is set to undergo public consultation, which will require time, Transport Minister Pankaj Singh announced on Tuesday.

Singh stated that the extension was one of the agenda items in Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting and has now been approved.

“The current Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy has been extended until March 31, 2026, or until a new policy is approved, whichever is earlier,” Singh told PTI.

Govt to focus on major components of policy

He explained that the extension is intended to allow for in-depth consultations with all key stakeholders, including citizens, industry experts, private players, and environmental organisations.

During this extended period, the government will focus on major components of the policy such as enhancing EV charging infrastructure, reassessing subsidies and incentives to encourage EV adoption, developing safe systems for battery and e-waste disposal, and defining the roles of both public and private sectors in driving the electric mobility ecosystem.

Originally launched in 2020 under the previous Aam Aadmi Party administration, the current EV policy expired in August 2023 and has been extended multiple times since.