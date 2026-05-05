'Unacceptable': PM Modi condemns attack on UAE's Fujairah oil hub, calls for immediate halt to hostilities

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has strongly condemned the recent attacks in the United Arab Emirates that left three Indian nationals injured, describing any targeting of civilians and infrastructure as completely unacceptable. In his statement on social media platform X, the Prime Minister expressed concern over the incident and said India stands firmly with the UAE in this difficult situation.

“Strongly condemn the attacks on the UAE that resulted in injuries to three Indian nationals. Targeting civilians and infrastructure is unacceptable. India stands in firm solidarity with the UAE and reiterates its support for the peaceful resolution of all issues through dialogue and diplomacy,” PM Modi wrote.

PM Modi underlined that India supports peaceful resolution of conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy, and reiterated that civilian lives and critical infrastructure must never be targeted under any circumstances. He also stressed the importance of ensuring safe and uninterrupted movement through key global waterways, including the Strait of Hormuz, calling it essential for regional stability and global energy security.

“Ensuring safe and unimpeded navigation through the Strait of Hormuz is vital for enduring regional peace, stability and global energy security,” he added.

Indian national injured, embassy in action

The attack, which reportedly hit an oil facility in Fujairah, led to injuries of three Indian citizens working in the area.

The Indian Embassy in the UAE said it is in close contact with local authorities to ensure proper medical care and support for those affected.

The Ministry of External Affairs also reacted strongly, saying the attack on civilian infrastructure is unacceptable and urging an immediate halt to such hostilities. It reiterated that innocent civilians should not be caught in conflicts and called for restraint from all sides.

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