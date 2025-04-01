Haier M80F Mini LED 4K Smart TVs with Cinematic sound launched at a starting price of Rs 57,990: Details With its cinematic visuals, immersive audio, and gaming enhancements, the Haier M80F Mini LED 4K Smart TV series offers a premium entertainment experience. Stay tuned for offers and availability on e-commerce platforms.

Haier has recently launched its premium M80F series Mini LED 4K Smart TVs in the Indian market, which claim to deliver an immersive entertainment experience with cutting-edge display and audio technology. The lineup caters to various screen size preferences, ranging from 55-inch to a massive 85-inch.

Pricing and availability

The Haier M80F series Mini LED 4K Smart TVs are available for purchase across select retail stores and e-commerce platforms in India. The starting price for the series is Rs 57,990, making it a competitive offering in the premium TV segment.

Mini LED and Dolby Vision IQ: Stunning visuals

The M80F series leverages Mini LED technology to deliver superior picture quality, boasting ‘deeper blacks, higher brightness, and enhanced contrast’.

To further elevate the viewing experience, these TVs support HDR10 and Dolby Vision IQ, ensuring vibrant colors and optimal brightness in any lighting condition.

The 120Hz refresh rate, combined with MEMC technology, guarantees smooth motion for action-packed scenes and sports.

Additionally, TÜV Low Blue Light Certification prioritizes eye comfort during extended viewing sessions.

KEF-powered audio for a cinematic soundscape:

Haier has partnered with British audio specialist KEF to equip the M80F series with a powerful 2.1-channel sound system, complete with a dedicated subwoofer. This collaboration aims to provide "cinema-quality sound" that complements the stunning visuals. Dolby Atmos and dbx-tv support further enhance the audio experience, creating an immersive soundstage

Gaming-ready features for the ultimate experience

Recognizing the growing demand for gaming features, the M80F series incorporates DLG technology, ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), and VRR (Variable Refresh Rate). These features minimize input lag and ensure smooth gameplay. The Shadow Enhancement and Aiming Aid functionalities provide a competitive edge by improving visibility and precision in gaming scenarios.

Smart features and seamless connectivity

The Haier M80F series runs on Google TV, offering access to a vast library of streaming content and apps. HaiSmart App compatibility and HaiCast Screen Mirroring provide convenient control and content sharing options.

The TVs also feature HDMI 2.1 connectivity for high-bandwidth connections. The remote control is equipped with USB Type-C and solar charging for added convenience.

