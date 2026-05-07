Suvendu says the only reason behind Chandranath Rath's murder is that he defeated Mamata in Bhabanipur

Kolkata:

A day after the murder of his PA Chandranath Rath, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday said the only reason behind Chandranath Rath’s murder is that he was his executive assistant and that he had defeated Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur. “The only reason behind Chandranath Rath’s murder is that he was my executive assistant and that I had defeated Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur. I will fulfil all my responsibilities,: he said.

Police would solve the murder of Chandranath Rath, says Suvendu

Earlier in the day, he expressed confidence that police would solve the murder of his executive assistant Chandranath Rath, saying investigators were "heading in the right direction". He reached Barasat Hospital, where Rath's post-mortem examination was conducted.

"Police are working. I spoke with the DGP; they have leads, and some people have been rounded up. I am confident the police will be able to arrest the assailants. CID, forensic and SIT are in action, and police are heading in the right direction," Adhikari told reporters outside the hospital. He claimed that the police were capable of solving cases but alleged that "they were not allowed" to do so earlier, in an apparent dig at the TMC government.

Suvendu says there is no relevance of TMC now

When asked about the TMC's demand for a CBI inquiry into the killing, Adhikari said, "There is no relevance of TMC now. Police will be able to solve this." Senior BJP leaders Samik Bhattacharya and Rahul Sinha had also reached the hospital. R

The driver of the car, which was targeted by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's close aide Chandranath Rath's assailants, is in a critical condition at a hospital, police sources said. Buddhadeb Bera, who was driving Rath's car, sustained bullet injuries and has undergone multiple surgeries, a senior official of the hospital said.

"His condition continues to be very critical. He underwent a couple of surgical procedures and is being closely monitored in the intensive care unit," the official told PTI. Doctors were "doing everything possible" to stabilise Bera, he added.

West Bengal's post-poll tension took a bloody turn on Wednesday night after Chandranath Rath, a close aide of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, was shot dead in North 24 Parganas in what the saffron camp described as a "targeted assassination", triggering outrage, protests and fresh allegations of political violence.

According to preliminary information, Rath was intercepted near Doltala in Madhyamgram around 10.30 pm by motorcycle-borne assailants who tailed his vehicle, forced it to stop and opened fire before fleeing. Investigators said that Rath's vehicle was intercepted barely 100 metres from his residential complex around 10.15 pm on Wednesday.

Suvendu’s security likely to be enhanced

Indications point to an enhancement of security for Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal. According to sources, a review of Suvendu Adhikari's security arrangements is currently underway. He currently receives CRPF cover under the 'Z' category security protocol. Based on intelligence inputs, a further augmentation of his security is being considered. Central agencies and security officials are currently assessing the threat perception. A decision regarding the security upgrade is expected anytime soon.

Also Read:

'Pre-planned murder, maha jungle raj': Suvendu lambasts Mamata over PA's killing; TMC demands CBI probe