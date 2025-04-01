Poco C71 India launch set for April 4, under Rs 7,000 Poco C71 will come with triple TÜV Rheinland eye-protection certifications, and the display will support wet touch functionality. Running on Android 15 OS, the device comes with two years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates.

Poco has officially confirmed the India launch of the Poco C71 smartphone, scheduled for April 4th at noon IST. The company has also unveiled crucial details regarding the device's design, color options, and key features, including its display, build, battery, camera, and processor. Notably, promotional images suggest the Poco C71 price in India will be under Rs 7,000, positioning it as a budget-friendly option. This launch follows the Poco C61 release in March 2024, which featured a MediaTek Helio G36 SoC.

Launch date and price details

The Poco C71 India launch date is confirmed for April 4th, as announced via an X post, which also links to the phone's Flipkart microsite. The microsite indicates that the Poco C71 price will be under Rs 7,000. This competitive pricing strategy aligns with the Poco C series' focus on affordability.

Design and colour options

The Poco C71 design features a "split grid design" with a dual-tone finish. Color options include Cool Blue, Desert Gold, and Power Black. The rear camera module, with a pill-shaped design and golden border, is located on the top left.

Display and build

The Poco C71 display is a 6.88-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a waterdrop notch. It boasts triple TÜV Rheinland eye-protection certifications (low blue light, flicker-free, and circadian). The display also supports wet touch functionality. The device has an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Battery and charging

The Poco C71 battery is a 5,200mAh unit with 15W wired charging support.

Camera specifications

The Poco C71 camera setup includes a dual rear camera system with a 32-megapixel main sensor. For selfies, it features an 8-megapixel front camera.

Processor and performance

The Poco C71 processor is an octa-core chipset with an AnTuTu score exceeding 300,000. It comes with 6GB of RAM and supports up to 6GB of virtual RAM expansion, totaling 12 GB. Storage can be expanded up to 2 TB.

Software and updates

The Poco C71 software will run on Android 15, with a promise of two years of Android OS upgrades and four years of security updates.

ALSO READ: Vivo Y300 Pro+ launched with massive batteries, fast charging and more: Details