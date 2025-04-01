Vivo Y300 Pro+ launched with massive batteries, fast charging and more: Details Vivo has expanded its Y-series lineup with the launch of Vivo Y300 Pro+ and Vivo Y300t in China. Both smartphones feature a 50MP dual-camera setup, run on Android 15-based Origin OS 5, and are powered by efficient chipsets for smooth multitasking.

Vivo has launched two new smartphones, the Vivo Y300 Pro+ and Vivo Y300t, in China. The Vivo Y300 Pro+ stands out with a massive 7,300mAh battery and 90W fast charging, while the Vivo Y300t offers a 6,500mAh battery with 44W charging. Both smartphones feature a 50MP dual-camera setup, Android 15-based Origin OS 5, and powerful processors for smooth performance. Here’s everything you need to know about these newly launched Vivo smartphones.

Vivo Y300 Pro+, Vivo Y300t: Price and availability

Vivo Y300 Pro+ Price in China

For 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, the device will cost CNY 1,799 (which is around Rs 21,200) For 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, the device will be priced at CNY 1,999 (which is around Rs 23,500) For 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, the price will be CNY 2,199 (which is around Rs 25,900) For 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, the device will cost CNY 2,499 in China (which is around Rs 29,400)

The handsets will be available in three colour variants- Simple Black, Micro Powder and Star Silver color options.

Pre-orders have already started in the Chinese market, and the sale will begin on April 3, 2025.

Vivo Y300t: Price in China

The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will cost CNY 1,199 in China (which is around Rs 14,100) The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant will cost CNY 1,299 in China, which is around Rs 15,300. 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, which will cost around CNY 1,499 in China(around Rs 17,600) 12GB RAM and 512GB storage will be priced at CNY 1,699 in China (which is around Rs 20,000)

The handset will be available in three colour variants- Ocean Blue, Black Coffee and Rock White shades.

Currently, the device is available for purchase via Vivo’s official store and online platforms, only in China.

Vivo Y300 Pro+: Features

Display and performance

The device comes with a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution

With a 120Hz refresh rate for ultra-smooth visuals

It offers a peak brightness of 5,000 nits and HDR10+ support.

The handset will be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor.

It comes with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB UFS 2.2 storage.

The handset runs on Android 15-based Origin OS 5

Camera and imaging

50MP Sony LYT-600 primary sensor with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization)

2MP depth sensor for better portrait shots

32MP front camera for high-quality selfies and video calls

Aura Light feature for improved low-light photography

AI imaging tools and Live Photos support

Battery and charging

It is backed by a 7,300mAh battery with 90W fast charging.

7.5W reverse charging for powering other devices

Connectivity and security

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

USB Type-C port for charging & data transfer

In-display optical fingerprint sensor for quick unlocking

Vivo Y300t: Features

Display and performance

6.72-inch LCD with Full HD+ resolution

120Hz refresh rate and 1,050 nits peak brightness

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

Up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage

Runs on Android 15-based Origin OS 5

Camera and imaging

50MP primary sensor with EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization)

2MP depth sensor for better portrait mode photos

8MP front camera for selfies and video calls

Battery and fast charging

6,500mAh battery with 44W wired fast charging

Reverse charging support

Connectivity and security

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner

Vivo Y300 Pro+ vs Vivo Y300t: Which one is better and why?

Both smartphones offer great battery life and solid performance. If you need faster charging, a better AMOLED display, and premium AI imaging features, the Vivo Y300 Pro+ is the better choice. However, if you're looking for a budget-friendly 5G phone with long battery life and decent cameras, the Vivo Y300t is a great alternative.

Will Vivo Y300 Pro+ & Vivo Y300t Launch in India?

So far, there is no official confirmation about the India launch of these smartphones, but Vivo may bring them under a different name or in a similar variant later this year.

