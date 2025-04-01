Vivo Y300 Pro+ launched with massive batteries, fast charging and more: Details

Vivo has launched two new smartphones, the Vivo Y300 Pro+ and Vivo Y300t, in China. The Vivo Y300 Pro+ stands out with a massive 7,300mAh battery and 90W fast charging, while the Vivo Y300t offers a 6,500mAh battery with 44W charging. Both smartphones feature a 50MP dual-camera setup, Android 15-based Origin OS 5, and powerful processors for smooth performance. Here’s everything you need to know about these newly launched Vivo smartphones.
Vivo Y300 Pro+, Vivo Y300t: Price and availability
Vivo Y300 Pro+ Price in China
- For 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, the device will cost CNY 1,799 (which is around Rs 21,200)
- For 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, the device will be priced at CNY 1,999 (which is around Rs 23,500)
- For 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, the price will be CNY 2,199 (which is around Rs 25,900)
- For 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, the device will cost CNY 2,499 in China (which is around Rs 29,400)
The handsets will be available in three colour variants- Simple Black, Micro Powder and Star Silver color options.
Pre-orders have already started in the Chinese market, and the sale will begin on April 3, 2025.
Vivo Y300t: Price in China
- The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will cost CNY 1,199 in China (which is around Rs 14,100)
- The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant will cost CNY 1,299 in China, which is around Rs 15,300.
- 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, which will cost around CNY 1,499 in China(around Rs 17,600)
- 12GB RAM and 512GB storage will be priced at CNY 1,699 in China (which is around Rs 20,000)
The handset will be available in three colour variants- Ocean Blue, Black Coffee and Rock White shades.
Currently, the device is available for purchase via Vivo’s official store and online platforms, only in China.
Vivo Y300 Pro+: Features
Display and performance
- The device comes with a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution
- With a 120Hz refresh rate for ultra-smooth visuals
- It offers a peak brightness of 5,000 nits and HDR10+ support.
- The handset will be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor.
- It comes with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB UFS 2.2 storage.
- The handset runs on Android 15-based Origin OS 5
Camera and imaging
- 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary sensor with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization)
- 2MP depth sensor for better portrait shots
- 32MP front camera for high-quality selfies and video calls
- Aura Light feature for improved low-light photography
- AI imaging tools and Live Photos support
Battery and charging
- It is backed by a 7,300mAh battery with 90W fast charging.
- 7.5W reverse charging for powering other devices
Connectivity and security
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
- USB Type-C port for charging & data transfer
- In-display optical fingerprint sensor for quick unlocking
Vivo Y300t: Features
Display and performance
- 6.72-inch LCD with Full HD+ resolution
- 120Hz refresh rate and 1,050 nits peak brightness
- Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
- Up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Runs on Android 15-based Origin OS 5
Camera and imaging
- 50MP primary sensor with EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization)
- 2MP depth sensor for better portrait mode photos
- 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls
Battery and fast charging
- 6,500mAh battery with 44W wired fast charging
- Reverse charging support
- Connectivity and security
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C
- Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
Vivo Y300 Pro+ vs Vivo Y300t: Which one is better and why?
Both smartphones offer great battery life and solid performance. If you need faster charging, a better AMOLED display, and premium AI imaging features, the Vivo Y300 Pro+ is the better choice. However, if you're looking for a budget-friendly 5G phone with long battery life and decent cameras, the Vivo Y300t is a great alternative.
Will Vivo Y300 Pro+ & Vivo Y300t Launch in India?
So far, there is no official confirmation about the India launch of these smartphones, but Vivo may bring them under a different name or in a similar variant later this year.
ALSO READ: Jio SIM will stay active for 365 days with this recharge: Enjoy free calls and data without worry
ALSO READ: Infinix Note 50X 5G launched in India under Rs 11,499, with Dimensity 7300, 5500mAh battery and more