Infinix Note 50X 5G launched in India under Rs 11,499, with Dimensity 7300, 5500mAh battery and more With its powerful chipset, massive battery, AI-driven software, and stylish design, the Infinix Note 50X 5G is set to be a strong contender in the budget smartphone segment. If you are looking for a feature-rich 5G smartphone under Rs 12,000, this could be a decent pick.

Infinix has finally launched the Note 50X 5G in India after months of leaks and speculations. Designed for budget-conscious buyers, the smartphone offers powerful features without breaking the bank. It is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, a massive 5500mAh battery, and a stylish design featuring a hexagonal camera module.

Infinix Note 50X 5G: Price and availability

The Infinix Note 50X 5G comes in two variants:

The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant will be available at a price tag of Rs 11,499

The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant will be priced at Rs 12,999

Buyers could avail Rs 1,000 discount by using ICICI Bank cards or through an exchange offer. The smartphone will be available for purchase exclusively on Flipkart starting April 3, 2025.

Key features and specifications

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor It comes with up to 8GB of RAM for smooth multitasking The handset is backed by a 5500mAh battery and is backed by a 45W fast charging for quick recharges It comes with a 6.67-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals It comes with a sturdy build with MIL-STD-810H certification The smartphone is protected by an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance The device comes with a 50MP dual rear camera with 12 photography modes On the front, it comes with an 8MP front shooter with front and screen flash 4K video recording support for high-quality videos The smartphone runs on XOS 15, based on the Android 15 operating system AI-powered features like AI Note, AIGC Portraits, Writing Assistant and Circle to Search DTS-powered dual speakers for an enhanced audio experience For storage, the device comes with 128GB internal storage for apps and files MemFusion technology comes with a RAM expansion option: 6GB RAM, which could be expanded by up to 12GB

8GB RAM, which could be expanded further by up to 16GB

