ICC slaps Pakistan with hefty fine, hands WTC points deduction after first Test loss against Bangladesh

New Delhi:

In a major development, the ICC (International Cricket Council) has come forward and announced that they have docked eight points from Pakistan’s WTC (World Test Championship) tally and have also fined players 40 per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate during the opening Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka.

It is worth noting that Pakistan lost their first Test of the ongoing series against Bangladesh, as the hosts crushed them, handing them a defeat by 104 runs. The side were already under pressure with the loss, and the ICC seems to have doubled down on their woes.

“Pakistan have been fined 40 per cent of their match fee and lost eight ICC World Test Championship points for a slow over rate. The offence came in the first Test against Bangladesh at Mirpur in Dhaka, after the side finished eight overs short,” an ICC statement read.

It is interesting to note that the sanction on the side was imposed by match referee Jeff Crowe. Furthermore, Pakistan was booked under Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel,which deals with over-rate offences. Pakistan skipper Shan Masood accepted the offence, which eliminated the need for a formal hearing.

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Pakistan to take on Bangladesh in the second Test in Sylhet

With the first Test lost, Pakistan will hope for significant improvement as they take on Bangladesh in the second Test. The two sides will meet at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on May 15th. With three games played, Pakistan currently sits in 7th place in the standings with one win and two losses in three games and has four points to its name.

On the other hand, Bangladesh sits just ahead of them in the standings. The side has 16 points to their name and sits in sixth place and will hope for another good showing in the second Test.

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