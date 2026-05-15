Bhuvneshwar Kumar's 'are you good enough to hit me' attitude impresses Virat Kohli

Bengaluru:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has rediscovered his rhythm in the ongoing IPL 2026. He has claimed 22 wickets so far in the ongoing season and is the leading wicket-taker of the cash-rich league. Following which, several experts have advocated for his comeback in the national team, which looks difficult given that Bhuvneshwar is already 36 and India’s T20I squad is pretty young and they are building for the future.

Bhuvneshwar, however, has found himself a fan in star batter Virat Kohli. The former captain highlighted that players with technical ability always find a way and it often rescues them in a difficult phase.

“When you have technical ability in place, you can always adjust and especially when you are going through a tough phase, it is easier for the guys who have a technical foundation to find a way to score or find a way to get wickets,” Kohli said in RCB’s podcast with Mayanti Langar.

Consistency is key, explains Kohli

Explaining further, Kohli mentioned that bowling Test match length is never an easy task, but Bhuvneshwar has mastered that and the result is there to see. He believes that the pacer is challenging the batters with tremendous belief and added the role hard work and consistency play in shaping an athlete.

“What is Bhuvi doing? He is not bowling banana inswingers, banana outswingers. He is bowling at a length that is telling the guys that I am good enough to hit the length every time. It is the most difficult length to hit and I am just gonna keep hitting those length. Are you good enough to take me on or not? It’s simple stuff. It’s repetition, it’s execution, uncomplicated, consistency, backed with tremendous belief. That’s all he is doing. Look at the results. He has six three-wicket hauls in 11 matches. That’s crazy. He’s not even going at 8 (economy rate) this season,” Kohli said.

Meanwhile, with 16 points to their name in 12 games, Bengaluru are at the top of the points table. They are more or less confirmed their place in the playoffs.

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