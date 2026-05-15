Punjab Kings lose control of playoffs spot after defeat to Mumbai Indians: How can they still qualify?

Dharamsala:

Mumbai Indians defeated Punjab Kings by six wickets in their IPL 2026 clash at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. Tilak Varma starred in the chase, scoring unbeaten 75 runs off 33 balls, while opener Ryan Rickelton played an important knock of 48 off 23. Earlier in the day, Shardul Thakur had a fantastic evening with the ball, claiming four wickets as Punjab posted 200 runs on the board in the first innings.

Now, it marked another game for Punjab when they failed to defend. It was also their fifth consecutive defeat this season, and with that, the Shreyas Iyer-led side is no longer in control of their playoff chances. Notably, they were unbeaten in the first half of the league and following which, Punjab were deemed as one of the favourites to lift the trophy. Things have changed drastically since then, as the team will now depend on others to finish in the top four.

What’s the equation for Punjab?

Punjab have collected 13 points in 12 matches this season. Even though they are still fourth on the table, the side isn’t in a very good situation, as Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, sitting at fifth and sixth, have 12 points in 11 games.

If both teams win their remaining three matches, Punjab will be knocked out of the playoffs race. Notably, CSK play Lucknow Super Giants, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans, while Rajasthan will contest against Delhi Capitals, Lucknow and Mumbai Indians.

So, as things stand, Punjab need to win their remaining two games against Royal Challenger Bengaluru and Lucknow. After which, they will have to pray for CSK and RR to drop points in one of their remaining three matches.

In an alternative way, even if Hyderabad lose one of their two matches against Chennai and Bengaluru, Punjab can capitalise.

However, first, Punjab need to win their remaining two games. They are currently on a five-match losing streak and unless that changes, nothing will work out for them.

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