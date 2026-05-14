Priyansh Arya joins Amabati Rayudu in elite list despite subpar start against Mumbai Indians

New Delhi:

Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians locked horns in the 58th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. The two sides locked horns at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on May 14th, and the game began with Punjab Kings coming in to bat first after losing the toss.

The side saw opener Priyansh Arya come out to bat; however, he was unable to make a major impact on the game as he was dismissed for a score of 22 runs in the first innings of the game.

In his knock, Priyansh Arya joined former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu to become the second uncapped Indian player to aggregate 350+ runs in each of their first two seasons (475 in 2025 & 353* in 2026). It is worth noting that Rayudu scored 356 in the 2010 season & 395 in the 2011 season.

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Priyansh Arya scored 200 runs in the first innings

Speaking of Punjab Kings, the side saw Priyansh Arya score 22, with Prabhsimran Singh scoring 57 runs in 32 deliveries. Furthermore, Cooper Connolly added 21 runs in 22 deliveries, but the middle order failed to deliver in the clash.

Azmatullah Omarzai amassed 38 runs in 17 deliveries, with Vishnu Vinod and Xavier Bartlett scoring 15 and 18* runs, respectively, as Punjab Kings posted a total of 200 runs in the first innings of the game. As for Mumbai Indians, Shardul Thakur was the highest wicket-taker with four wickets to his name. Deepak Chahar took two wickets to his name, with Corbin Bosch and Raj Bawa taking one wicket each as well.

Coming on the back of four back-to-back losses, Punjab Kings stabilised their batting innings in the latter stages of the first innings, and they would hope for a similar showing with the ball as they look to break their losing streak.

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