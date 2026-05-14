Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh achieve stellar feat with decent start against Mumbai Indians in Dharamsala

Dharamsala:

Punjab Kings took on Mumbai Indians in the 58th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. The two sides met at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on May 14th, and the clash began with Punjab coming in to bat first after losing the toss.

The side opened its innings with Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh scoring 22 and 57 runs, respectively. With their partnership, the duo became the first uncapped pair to aggregate 1000+ partnership runs in the IPL.

Both Arya and Prabhsimran Singh have been brilliant for Punjab Kings, and despite the side’s recent struggles in the tournament, the two have been somewhat consistent and are undoubtedly crucial to the 2025 finalists setting their tone in the clash.

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Punjab Kings aim break losing streak

It is worth noting that Punjab Kings have come into their clash against Mumbai Indians after losing their last four games in the tournament. In the early stages of the competition, Punjab Kings were looking like the favourites for the title. However, the side hit a slump and lost four back-to-back matches and has dropped down to fourth place in the standings.

Furthermore, with a subpar batting performance in the early stages of the first innings against Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings looked to be struggling. Despite the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Cooper Connolly, Suryansh Shedge, and Shashank Singh not being able to perform to the best of the abilities, the performances of Azamtullah Omarzai, Xavier Bartlett, and Vishnu Vinod helped Punjab Kings post a total of ... in the first innings of the game. Coming on the back of four consecutive losses, Punjab Kings will hope to put in their best performance with the ball, and will aim for an improved fielding showing as they look to break their losing streak.

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