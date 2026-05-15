RCB finally announce Nuwan Thushara's replacement for IPL 2026, CSK reveal new player

Bengaluru:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have officially named a replacement for Sri Lankan pacer Nuwan Thushara after the fast bowler failed to obtain a No Objection Certificate from Sri Lanka Cricket. Thushara had initially considered legal action against the board in an attempt to secure permission to participate in the IPL, but eventually stepped away from the idea after missing a substantial portion of the tournament.

RCB have now brought in England seamer Richard Gleeson ahead of the crucial final phase of the competition. The 38-year-old joins the franchise for INR 1.6 crore. Notably, Gleeson has represented England in six T20 Internationals and has taken nine wickets in the format.

This will be his third IPL franchise in as many seasons. He previously featured for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2024 and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025, although opportunities remained limited during those stints. Bengaluru will now hope the experienced pacer can strengthen their bowling attack during the knockout push.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings have also announced a replacement signing. The franchise has brought in Indian pacer Kuldip Yadav as a substitute for Khaleel Ahmed. He has been signed for INR 30 lakh.

The fast bowler previously played for Rajasthan Royals, where he appeared in three matches and picked up two wickets while maintaining an economy rate of 9.33. Chennai will look at him as an additional pace option for the remainder of the season.

CSK seek playoffs spot, RCB almost guaranteed

Chennai are currently fifth on the points table. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side collected 12 points in 11 games and if they win their remaining three matches against Luckow, Hyderabad and Gujarat, the team will confirm their place in the playoffs. They currently don’t depend on others, but may need to take care of the Net Run Rate.

RCB, on the other hand, are in a much more favourable spot. They are at the top of the table with 16 points and have almost confirmed their place in the top four.

Also Read: