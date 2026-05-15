LSG vs CSK Pitch Report: How will surface at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow play?

New Delhi:

The 59th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 sees Lucknow Super Giants taking on Chennai Super Kings. The two sides will meet at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on May 15th. It is worth noting that while Lucknow Super Giants are eliminated from the tournament, Chennai Super Kings are still in the race for the playoffs.

Currently, Lucknow Super Giants sits in 10th place in the standings. With 11 matches played, the side has won three and has lost the remaining eight games. With six points to their name, LSG will hope to put in a good showing and register a consolation win.

On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings sit in fifth place in the standings. With six wins and five losses in 11 matches, the side will hope for another win in their upcoming game and will look to break into the top four.

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Ekana Stadium in Lucknow pitch report:

The surface at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow is one that is quite slow; spinners benefit quite a lot from this surface, and the batters will look to stay patient in the early stages of the game. Opting to bat first and posting a big total on the board could be a wise decision.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, M.S. Dhoni, Sanju Samson, Dewald Brevis, Urvil Patel, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Akeal Hosein, Prashant Veer, Kartik Sharma, Matthew Short, Aman Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Matt Henry, Rahul Chahar, Zak Foulkes

Lucknow Super Giants: Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Aiden Markram, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh, Rishabh Pant (c), Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Arshin Kulkarni, Mayank Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Akash Singh, Mohammed Shami, Arjun Tendulkar, Wanindu Hasaranga, Anrich Nortje, Mukul Choudhary, Naman Tiwari, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Josh Inglis

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