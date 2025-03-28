Your smartphone can detect earthquakes! Enable this hidden alert feature for safety Here are some smartphone settings which will help you get an alert on earthquakes. By turning on this feature, the Android users could stay one step ahead of natural disasters and protect themselves in emergencies.

A powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake recently struck Northeast India, Thailand’s capital, Bangkok, and Myanmar, which revived the memories of the devastating 2004 disaster. The tremors were felt in several states of India as well, including Meghalaya, Guwahati and Kolkata. With earthquakes becoming more frequent, Google has introduced a life-saving feature for Android smartphones that alerts users immediately when an earthquake occurs.

Google’s earthquake detector feature

Google has integrated an Earthquake Detector into Android 15 to provide early earthquake warnings. This feature, part of the Android Earthquake Alerts System, is available in multiple countries, including India. Once enabled, users receive real-time earthquake alerts on their smartphones, helping them take quick action. However, this feature does not notify users about low-intensity tremors.

How to enable Earthquake Alerts on your smartphone

To activate this feature, follow these steps:

Check Compatibility

Ensure your smartphone runs on Android 15.

This update is available on select devices from Google Pixel, Samsung, and OnePlus.

Enable Earthquake Alerts

Open Settings on your phone. Tap on Safety & Emergency. Select Earthquake Alerts. Turn on the toggle to activate the feature.

How does it work?

Android smartphones are equipped with an accelerometer sensor, which functions like a seismometer (earthquake detection machine). When it detects seismic vibrations, it sends an instant alert to the user, displaying the earthquake’s intensity and location.

Google explains that internet signals travel faster than earthquake waves, allowing users to receive alerts before the tremors intensify. This early warning system can help people find a safe location and potentially save lives.

