Two killed, several injured as multiple vehicles collide on Haryana highway due to dense fog Rohtak road accident: The incident happened around 8 am in the morning when a bus collided with a truck on the Highway 152D. At least 10 to 12 vehicles were involved in the accident, causing a massive pile-up on the highway.

Rohtak:

A major accident was reported Highway 152D, also called the Trans-Haryana Expressway near the Kharkara village in Haryana's Rohtak district after several vehicles, including trucks, buses and cars, collided with each other due to a dense fog that had reduced visibility in the area. The incident left at least two people dead and 25 others injured.

The incident happened around 8 am in the morning when a bus collided with a truck on the Highway 152D, which connects Ambala to Narnaul. At least 10 to 12 vehicles were involved in the accident, causing a massive pile-up on the highway. The injured have been admitted to the PGI Rohtak for treatment and officials are present at the spot for the rescue operation.

Bus-truck collision in Jhajjar

A similar incident has also been reported on the Rewari Road in Jhajjar earlier in the day after a bus collided with a truck due to dense fog in the area. The accident occurred between Kulana and Gurawada villages when the bus driver couldn't see the truck standing on the road and collided with it, leaving him seriously injured.

The bus, which war carrying around 50 passengers, was travelling to Haryana's Bahadurgarh from Rajasthan's Khatu Shyam. Several passengers also suffered some minor injuries. Meanwhile, the driver of the bus has been referred to PGI Jhajjar for treatment.

IMD's cold wave alert for Haryana

Like most of parts of North India, Haryana has been experiencing a severe cold wave for the past few days. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave alert for the state and forecasted a drop in temperatures in many parts of Haryana. Severe fog is also expected in some parts, asking people to remain cautious while driving in affected areas.

Meanwhile, severe fog has also been reported in other parts of North India, including Delhi-NCR, on Sunday.

