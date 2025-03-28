Motorola Edge 60 Pro price leaked ahead of the launch: Details here The phone is likely to feature a stunning AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate for a smoother experience. It will come preloaded with Android 15, making it one of the first mid-range smartphones to offer the latest software update.

Motorola is all set to launch its next big mid-budget smartphone, the Motorola Edge 60 Pro. This upgraded version of the Edge 50 Pro is packed with top-tier features, including four cameras, 12GB RAM, and 512GB storage. Additionally, reports suggest that Motorola will introduce a new extra button, similar to the iPhone 16 and Nothing Phone 3a series.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro: A sneak peek at features

Four-camera setup (Triple rear + selfie)

Sony LYTIA sensor with OIS support

New action button for enhanced controls

Massive 5,100mAh battery with 68W fast charging

Android 15 OS with AMOLED 144Hz display

iPhone-like Action Button and Advanced camera setup

According to leaks, the Motorola Edge 60 Pro will have an extra button on the left side, similar to the iPhone 16's camera control feature. The smartphone will sport a triple rear camera system, featuring:

50MP Primary Camera (Sony LYTIA sensor, OIS support)

10MP Secondary Camera

13MP Third Camera

20MP Selfie Camera

Motorola Edge 60 Pro: Price leaked

The Motorola Edge 60 Pro is expected to launch at EUR 649.89 (approx. ₹60,000). The smartphone is rumored to arrive in Blue, Green, and Purple color variants.

