iPhone users rejoice! 5 Incredible Apple Intelligence features coming soon Apple is currently testing iOS 18.4, and reports suggest it will be rolled out by April 2025 for all eligible iPhones.

Apple is set to roll out iOS 18.4, which will add several new Apple Intelligence features for iPhone users. This update will enhance daily usability, improve AI capabilities, and introduce smarter notifications, making the iPhone experience even better. Reports suggest the update will be available for eligible iPhones by April 2025.

Apple Intelligence features coming to iPhones

With the iOS 18.4 update, Apple is set to introduce game-changing AI features that will make iPhones smarter and more intuitive. Here’s a sneak peek at what’s coming:

1. Priority notifications for important alerts

A brand-new Priority Notifications feature will help users focus on what matters most. It will highlight urgent and important alerts, ensuring you never miss essential updates.

2. Visual intelligence expands to the iPhone 15 series

Previously available only on the iPhone 16 series, the Visual Intelligence feature will now roll out to the iPhone 15 series. This AI-powered tool allows users to analyze photos and videos effortlessly.

3. Sketch style feature in the image playground

Apple is expanding its Image Playground with a new Sketch Style feature. Currently, users get Animation and Illustration styles, but with this update, they can design graphics using AI-powered sketching tools.

4. App store review summaries for smarter downloads

Deciding which app to download will become easier with App Store Review Summaries. This feature will provide a concise summary of user reviews, highlighting key points to help users make better choices.

5. Support for 8 new languages

Apple Intelligence currently supports only English, but with iOS 18.4, the company is expanding its language support. The update is expected to introduce 8 additional languages, making AI features more accessible worldwide.

