Google X unveils Taara Chip: High-speed internet via light beams for fast internet without fiber The Taara chip represents a major step toward wireless, high-speed internet connectivity. By eliminating the need for underground fiber, this light-based technology could transform global internet access, making it faster, more scalable, and easier to deploy.

Google X has introduced the Taara chip, a revolutionary silicon photonics device that enables high-speed internet transmission using light beams. This fingernail-sized chip aims to provide fiber-like connectivity without cables, making it ideal for regions where traditional fiber-optic infrastructure is difficult to deploy.

Taara Chip: High-speed internet without wires

Google’s Taara chip can transmit data at speeds of 10 Gbps over a one-kilometer outdoor distance, according to initial field tests. The technology is expected to create a global mesh network, offering seamless, interference-free connectivity. This breakthrough can help bridge the digital divide by providing high-speed internet in remote and underserved areas.

(Image Source : TAARA CHIP)Taara chip

How does Taara’s light-based internet work?

Instead of relying on radio frequencies or physical fiber-optic cables, the Taara chip transmits encoded data through light beams between two points. This minimizes signal interference and reduces infrastructure costs. Mahesh Krishnaswamy, General Manager of Taara, explained that this technology is designed to make high-speed internet more accessible and affordable.

Faster deployment and scalability

Unlike traditional fiber-optic networks, which require extensive underground installation, the Taara system can be deployed in hours. Since it follows the same principle as fiber optics but without physical cables, it offers a flexible, scalable, and cost-effective alternative for:

Rural and underserved areas

Data centers

Autonomous vehicle communication

Taara chip vs. Lightbridge: What’s new?

Google X’s Taara chip is an evolution of the Taara Lightbridge system, which could transmit 20 Gbps over 20 kilometers. The new chip is smaller, more efficient, and designed for broader applications. Reports suggest that Google X plans to launch a commercial version by 2026, with researchers invited to explore its potential uses in global connectivity.

ALSO READ: Top 5 camera phones in India for content creators with premium features: Best picks!

If you're looking for pro-level video features, the iPhone 15 Pro Max and Samsung S24 Ultra are top choices. For AI-powered photography, the Pixel 8 Pro is unbeatable. Those who want cinematic effects can opt for the Vivo X100 Pro, while budget-conscious creators can go for the OnePlus 12.

ALSO READ: Google is listening to your conversations, and here’s how to stop it

With rising concerns about online privacy, it’s essential to take control of your data. Changing this setting on your smartphone can help prevent Google from accessing your microphone and using it for targeted advertising.