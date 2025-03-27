AI Safety update: Character.AI introduces weekly reports for parents on teens’ chatbot usage With increasing focus on AI regulation and child safety laws, Character.AI will likely continue implementing stricter controls in the future.

Character.AI, the popular chatbot service, has launched a new ‘Parental Insights’ feature, allowing teens to share a weekly chatbot usage report with their parents. This report provides an overview of daily average usage time, the chatbots interacted with most frequently, and the duration of each conversation. The feature aims to address concerns about excessive screen time and exposure to inappropriate content in AI-powered conversations.

How the ‘Parental Insights’ feature works

The new feature is optional and can be enabled through the Character.AI settings by teen users. As per The Verge report, parents will not need an account to receive reports, but the contents of conversations remain private—only an overview of chatbot interactions is shared. The platform prohibits children under 13 from using its services in most locations and has an age restriction of 16 in Europe.

Why did character.AI introduce this feature?

Character.AI has faced growing scrutiny over child safety due to concerns about potentially harmful chatbot interactions. The platform, which lets users create and customize AI chatbots, has been subject to lawsuits alleging that some bots provided inappropriate or harmful content. Additionally, the company reportedly received warnings from Apple and Google regarding app content.

Steps taken to improve child safety

In response to criticism, Character.AI has implemented several measures, including:

A redesigned AI model for underage users, trained to avoid sensitive topics. Stronger notifications reminding users that chatbots are not real people. Tighter content regulations to prevent inappropriate interactions.

