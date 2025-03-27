How to take stunning underwater photos with your smartphone, without waterproofing? Smart tips

Capturing underwater shots is no longer limited to expensive waterproof cameras. With the right precautions, one could easily use a regular smartphone to snap underwater photos, even without built-in waterproofing. All you need to do is protect your smartphone, use natural light, and experiment with angles for the best results.
Here's how you can do it safely and effectively:
1. Use a waterproof phone pouch
Since your phone isn’t waterproof, the safest way to take it underwater is by using a high-quality waterproof pouch or case. Look for:
-
IPX8-certified pouches (designed for full submersion)
-
Transparent, touch-sensitive material to use your screen underwater
-
A secure locking mechanism to prevent leaks
Tip: Test the pouch with a tissue inside before using it in water. If the tissue stays dry, your phone will too!
2. Adjust your camera settings before diving in
Touchscreens don’t work well underwater, so it’s best to set up your camera in advance.
-
Turn on underwater or manual mode (if available)
-
Adjust white balance to counteract the blue-green water tone
-
Increase brightness to capture more details
Bonus Tip: Use the volume button or a Bluetooth remote to click photos instead of relying on the touchscreen!
3. Use natural light for the best shots
Lighting is key to vibrant and clear underwater images.
-
Shoot during daylight hours (10 AM - 2 PM) for the best natural light
-
Position yourself so the light source is behind you
-
Avoid using the phone’s flash (it reflects off particles and creates blurry shots)
4. Keep a steady hand and capture burst shots
Water movement can cause blurry photos. Reduce shaking by:
-
Holding the phone with both hands inside the pouch
-
Keeping your elbows close to your body for stability
-
Using burst mode (multiple shots at once) to capture the best moment
5. Experiment with angles and reflections
Try unique angles to create dramatic and artistic underwater shots:
-
Half-submerged shots (half water, half sky for a cool effect)
-
Close-ups of marine life for detailed textures
-
Reflections and sun rays shining through the water
6. Dry your phone properly after use
Even with a waterproof pouch, some moisture might sneak in. After your session:
-
Wipe the phone dry before removing it from the case
-
Check charging ports for any moisture before plugging in
-
Let the pouch air dry completely before storing it
