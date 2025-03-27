How to take stunning underwater photos with your smartphone, without waterproofing? Smart tips Here are some smart tips to click the best photos under the pool, with your smartphone, even if they do not come with waterproofing. These tips will not only protect your device, but will help to take the best shots under water.

Capturing underwater shots is no longer limited to expensive waterproof cameras. With the right precautions, one could easily use a regular smartphone to snap underwater photos, even without built-in waterproofing. All you need to do is protect your smartphone, use natural light, and experiment with angles for the best results.

Here's how you can do it safely and effectively:

1. Use a waterproof phone pouch

Since your phone isn’t waterproof, the safest way to take it underwater is by using a high-quality waterproof pouch or case. Look for:

IPX8-certified pouches (designed for full submersion)

Transparent, touch-sensitive material to use your screen underwater

A secure locking mechanism to prevent leaks

Tip: Test the pouch with a tissue inside before using it in water. If the tissue stays dry, your phone will too!

2. Adjust your camera settings before diving in

Touchscreens don’t work well underwater, so it’s best to set up your camera in advance.

Turn on underwater or manual mode (if available)

Adjust white balance to counteract the blue-green water tone

Increase brightness to capture more details

Bonus Tip: Use the volume button or a Bluetooth remote to click photos instead of relying on the touchscreen!

3. Use natural light for the best shots

Lighting is key to vibrant and clear underwater images.

Shoot during daylight hours (10 AM - 2 PM) for the best natural light

Position yourself so the light source is behind you

Avoid using the phone’s flash (it reflects off particles and creates blurry shots)

4. Keep a steady hand and capture burst shots

Water movement can cause blurry photos. Reduce shaking by:

Holding the phone with both hands inside the pouch

Keeping your elbows close to your body for stability

Using burst mode (multiple shots at once) to capture the best moment

5. Experiment with angles and reflections

Try unique angles to create dramatic and artistic underwater shots:

Half-submerged shots (half water, half sky for a cool effect)

Close-ups of marine life for detailed textures

Reflections and sun rays shining through the water

6. Dry your phone properly after use

Even with a waterproof pouch, some moisture might sneak in. After your session:

Wipe the phone dry before removing it from the case

Check charging ports for any moisture before plugging in

Let the pouch air dry completely before storing it

