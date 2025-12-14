Lionel Messi India tour organiser Satadru Dutta denied bail, sent to 14-day police custody The organiser of the Lionel Messi GOAT India tour, Satadru Dutta, has been denied bail after he was arrested by the police on December 13. He has also been sent to police custody for 14 days after being denied.

Kolkata:

The organiser of the Lionel Messi GOAT India tour, Satadru Dutta, in a major development, has been denied bail after he was arrested due to the chaos at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on December 13. After being denied bail, he has also been sent to police custody for 14 days.

Notably, Dutta was detained by the police while he was en route to Hyderabad after the Kolkata leg of Lionel Messi’s GOAT tour. Due to the Argentine forward being hounded by the politicians and VIPs in the stadium, fans were unable to catch a glimpse of Messi.

This caused chaos on the ground, and amidst the chaos, Messi had to leave the venue early. The enraged fans then went on to vandalise the stadium as they rushed onto the ground. After the chaos, Dutta, the organiser was detained by the police at Kolkata airport.

He also reportedly promised to provide a refund to all the fans who paid for their tickets and had come to the Salt Lake Stadium to see Messi in person.

Messi set to arrive in Mumbai to continue his tour

Furthermore, after the Kolkata leg of Messi’s tour, the star forward then travelled to Hyderabad. He was greeted by Telangana CM Revanth Reddy upon his arrival, and then alongside Rodrigo de Paul and Luis Suarez, the 38-year-old visited the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

He played football with Revanth Reddy and several children as well. To continue his tour, Messi will now travel to Mumbai, where he will participate in a celebrity football match and even a fashion charity show.

He will be present at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai where he will once again greet the fans as he continues his GOAT tour.

