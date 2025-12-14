BBL 2025-26 Live telecast: When and where to watch Big Bash League live on TV and streaming in India? With the new season of the BBL (Big Bash League) 2025-26 all set to kick off on December 14, let us have a look at where to watch, live streaming, and live broadcasting details of the upcoming tournament.

The stage is set for the latest edition of the BBL (Big Bash League) 2025-26. The tournament kicks off on December 14 and will run until January 25. Like always, the tournament will follow a round robin format, culminating in the knockout rounds and ultimately the summit clash of the tournament.

The season opener of the BBL will see Perth Scorchers taking on Sydney Sixers. The two sides take on each other at the Perth Stadium for the first game of the season on December 14, and both sides will hope to get off to a good start as well.

Hobart Hurricanes won the previous edition of the competition, and they will hope for another good season as they look to defend their title. The side kicks off their season by taking on Sydney Thunder in the third game of the tournament on December 16.

BBL 2025-26 live streaming details:

When and where to watch BBL on TV?

The latest edition of the Big Bash League will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network.

When and where to watch BBL online?

The fans can stream the BBL online on JioHotsar.

Squads:

Adelaide Strikers

Mackenzie Harvey, Travis Head, Thomas Kelly, Chris Lynn, Alex Ross, Jason Sangha, Matthew Short, Liam Scott, Jamie Overton, Harry Nielsen, Alex Carey, Hasan Ali, Cameron Boyce, Lloyd Pope. Henry Thorton, Luke Wood, Jordan Buckingham

Brisbane Heat

Max Bryant, Lachlan Hearne, Usman Khawaja, Colin Munro, Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw, Nathan McSweeney, Michael Neser, Callum Vidler, Ollie Patterson, Hugh Weibgen, Jack Wildermuth, Tom Alsop, Jimmy Pierson, Shaheen Afridi, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Xavier Bartlett

Hobart Hurricanes

Jake Weatherald, Macallister Wright, Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Beau Webster, Rehan Ahmed, Nikhil Chaudhary, Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade, Ian Carlislie, Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith, Billy Stanlake, Rishad Hossain, Chris Jordan

Melbourne Stars

Thomas Fraser Rogers, Hilton Cartwright, Campbell Kellaway, Glenn Maxwell, Tom Curran, Marcus Stoinis, Sam Harper, Joe Clarke, Scott Boland, Liam Hatcher, Hamish McKenzie, Peter Siddle, Haris Rauf, Austin Anzelark, Mark Stekeete, Mitchell Swepson

Melbourne Renegades

Josh Brown, Harry Dixon, Jake Fraser McGurk, Caleb Jewell, Hasan Khan, Fergus O Neill, Oliver Peake, Thomas Stewart Rogers, Will Sutherland, Mohammad Rizwan, Tim Seifert, William Salzman, Jason Behrendorff, Brendan Doggett, Nathan Lyon, Gurinder Sandhu, Callum Stow, Adam Zampa

Perth Scorchers

Finn Allen, Laurie Evans, Sam Fanning, Nick Hobson, Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Mahli Beardmann, Josh Inglis, Brody Couch, Bryce Jackson, Lance Morris, Matthew Kelly, Joel Paris, David Payne, Jhye Richardson

Sydney Sixers

Jack Edwards, Babar Azam, Daniel Hughes, Steve Smith, Jordan Silk, Moises Henriques, Hayden Kerr, Sam Curran, Josh Phillipe, Lachlan Shaw, Sean Aboott, Jafer Chohan, Joel Davis, Ben Dwarshuis, Ben Manenti, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Perry, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson

Sydney Thunder

David Warner, Oliver Davies, Blake Nikitaras, Sam Konstas, Chris Green, Shadab Khan, Daniel Sams, Aidan O Connor, Cameron Bancroft, Sam Billings, Matthew Gilkes, Tom Andrews, Wes Agar, Lockie Ferguson, Ryan Hadley, Tanveer Sangha, Nathan McAndrew

