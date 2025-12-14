Vaibhav Suryavanshi fails to impress, departs cheaply against Pakistan in under-19 Asia Cup clash Star India Under-19 batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi after a brilliant 171-run knock in his last game, failed to put in a good show against Pakistan in their Asia Cup Under-19 clash at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

Dubai:

The Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 continued with India taking on archrivals Pakistan. The two sides locked horns at the ICC Academy in Dubai on December 14, and the clash began with India coming in to bat first after losing the toss. The Men in Blue opened their innings with Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Suryavanshi coming out to bat.

Many eyes were set upon Suryavanshi. The 14-year-old star batter came into the game with a brilliant knock of 171 runs in his last game when India took on the UAE in the tournament.

Many expected Suryavanshi to be at his best in the clash against Pakistan as well. However, the young batter was unable to showcase his best. After facing six deliveries, Suryavanshi departed on a score of five runs after handing a catch to bowler Mohammad Sayyam.

Pakistan drew first blood in the early stages of the first innings, taking the first wicket on a score of 29 runs. Furthermore, the Men in Blue were further hurt as skipper Ayush Mhatre had to walk back to the pavilion as well, on a score of 38 runs in 25 deliveries.

Suryavanshi was the best performer for India in the first clash against UAE

Speaking of Suryavanshi’s performance in India’s last game in the tournament. The star batter was on fire for the Men in Blue. The Indian team took on UAE in the season opener of the competition.

Batting first, after Mhatre’s early dismissal, Suryavanshi put in an excellent performance, scoring 171 runs in 95 deliveries. His knock helped India U19 post a total of 433 runs in the first innings of the game. Ultimately, India limited UAE to 199, registering a mammoth 234-run victory to kick off their campaign on a positive note.

Also Read: