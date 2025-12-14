Lionel Messi GOAT tour: Day 2 schedule of Messi's India tour as he travels to Mumbai, check details

Advertisement
With Lionel Messi all set to continue his GOAT India tour by travelling to Mumbai on day 2, let us have a look at the schedule that the Argentine forward is expected to follow as he continues his India tour.

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
Published: , Updated:
Mumbai:

The ongoing Lionel Messi GOAT India tour continues with the veteran Argentine forward travelling to Mumbai. It is worth noting that Messi’s India tour began with the star forward travelling to Kolkata in the early stages of December 13 and ended on the first day of the event by travelling to Hyderabad. 

However, with day 1 concluded, Messi will now continue his tour on day 2 as he makes his visit to Mumbai. With the star forward all set for the second day, many fans would be wondering what Messi’s schedule in Mumbai would look like. 

It is worth noting that the 38-year-old will arrive in Mumbai on December 14 and will begin the event in the afternoon. At 3:30 pm, Messi is scheduled to participate in the Padel Cup at the Cricket Club of India. Furthermore, at 4:00 pm, he will participate in a football match involving various celebrities. Furthermore, there is an event planned at the Wankhede Stadium, which will be followed by a charity show as well. 

Day 1 of the Messi tour was full of ups and downs

Speaking of day 1 of the tour, Messi landed in Kolkata to kick off the tour. He arrived at the Salt Lake Stadium to greet the fans, and a moment of celebration quickly turned into chaos when the fans were unable to catch a glimpse of the forward and went on to vandalise the stadium. 

Messi had to depart early from the stadium, which ended up enraging the fans. Furthermore, in the latter stages of day 1, the Argentine forward travelled to Hyderabad, where he played football with fans and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to end day 1 of the tour on a positive note. 

Top News

