Lionel Messi GOAT India tour: Messi plays football with Telangana CM Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad

The Hyderabad leg of the Lionel Messi GOAT India tour saw the veteran Argentine forward arrive at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium to the cheers of the fans present at the venue. After visiting Kolkata in the early stages of December 13, Messi continued his tour by visiting Hyderabad.

He landed in Hyderabad and met up with Telangana CM Revanth Reddy. He then arrived at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium as he saw an exhibition match between two sides.

Furthermore, Messi captured all the limelight after he was captured playing football with Revanth Reddy. Messi, Suarez, De Paul, and Reddy were seen passing the ball to each other at the stadium.

More to follow..