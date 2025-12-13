Hobart Hurricanes script history, defeat Perth Scorchers to clinch maiden WBBL title After a brilliant WBBL (Women's Big Bash League) 2025 final, Hobart Hurricanes women defeated Perth Scorchers women in the summit clash of the tournament, defeating Scorchers by eight wickets and clinching the title for the first time in their history.

Hobart:

The WBBL (Women’s Big Bash League) 2025-26 saw Hobart Hurricanes clinch their maiden title. The side took on Perth Scorchers in the summit clash of the tournament at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart on December 13, and the clash saw Scorchers coming in to bat first.

The side opened its innings with Katie Mack and Beth Mooney scoring 17 and 33 runs, respectively. Maddy Darke added three runs on the board before she was sent packing back to the pavilion. After a subpar start to the first innings, Scorchers saw Sophie Devine add 34 runs on the board, with Paige Scholfield going unbeaten on 27 as they posted a total of 137 runs in the first innings.

Heather Graham and Linsey Smith were the highest wicket takers for Hurricanes in the first innings with two wickets each to their name. Lauren Smith took one wicket as well.

Lizelle Lee propels Hurricanes to historic title win

Speaking of the run chase, the second innings proved to be quite easy for Hobart Hurricanes. The side opened its innings with Lizelle Lee and Danni Wyatt-Hodge coming out to bat.

Scorchers struck early, as Wyatt-Hodge departed on just 16 runs in 15 deliveries. Nat Sciver-Brunt put in a good showing, amassing 35 runs in 27 deliveries. However, it was the knock of Lizelle Lee that propelled Hurricanes to the win.

Opening the innings, Lee batted throughout the innings, ensuring the win for her side. She amassed 77* runs in 44 deliveries, putting in an exceptional performance against Scorchers. Hurricanes defeated Scorchers by eight wickets and claimed their first WBBL title. As for Scorchers, Lilly Mills and Amy Edgar were the only wicket takers for the side in the second innings, with one wicket each to their names.

