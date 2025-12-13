M Chinnaswamy will host RCB in IPL 2026, Virat Kohli to return to stadium during Vijay Hazare Trophy M Chinnaswamy Stadium is set to host IPL 2026 matches after government clearance, with Vijay Hazare games likely returning too. Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant could feature, as KSCA plans a phased comeback with limited fans and safety measures.

Bengaluru:

M Chinnaswamy Stadium is set to re-enter the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s hosting plans after Karnataka State Cricket Association president Venkatesh Prasad received official clearance from the state government to stage matches at the venue. The approval comes just a week after Prasad’s election, with the BCCI already informed of the latest developments.

The decision could have immediate on-field implications, including the possibility of Virat Kohli returning to play at his home ground. KSCA is preparing to shift Vijay Hazare Trophy fixtures involving Delhi from Alur to Chinnaswamy due to security and logistical concerns. Kohli and Rishabh Pant are both named in an expanded Delhi squad and may feature in the first three matches of the tournament.

Prasad, along with KSCA vice-president Sujith Somasunder, met chief minister Siddharamaiah, deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar and senior officials in Belagavi earlier this week during the state assembly session. The discussions reportedly paved the way for government approval.

New plans for domestic matches

KSCA is also planning to allow limited public access to the stadium for these domestic fixtures. Around 2000 to 3000 spectators may be permitted entry by opening select stands, given the presence of high-profile Indian players. This would mark a cautious return of crowds to a venue that has been under scrutiny.

During meetings with government representatives, the Prasad-led administration reaffirmed its intent to adopt as many recommendations as possible from the Justice John D'Cunha report concerning safety and infrastructure at Chinnaswamy. Hosting Vijay Hazare Trophy matches is being viewed as an initial step, with a longer-term focus on ensuring Bengaluru remains part of the IPL calendar.

The stadium has not hosted any major cricket since the June 4 stampede during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL victory celebrations, which resulted in 11 deaths and multiple injuries. Since then, KSCA’s Maharaja Trophy was moved to Mysore, and the venue lost the opportunity to host five Women’s World Cup matches, including the final.

“We're on track for the IPL to be back. To avoid any future incidents, we have put in place precautionary measures. We have granted permission accordingly. The Home Minister will hold discussions with the KSCA president and police officials. We have no intention of stopping cricket matches. But crowd-management measures need to be examined,” a source told ESPNcricinfo.