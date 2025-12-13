Is former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh set to quit BJP? His remarks spark fresh speculation Expressing his dissatisfaction, Amarinder Singh said that leaders at the ground level are rarely consulted in the BJP. “No one seeks my advice in the party. All decisions are taken in Delhi,” he remarked.

New Delhi:

Former Punjab Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Captain Amarinder Singh has made a strong and candid statement criticising the functioning style of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In an interview with news agency PTI, Amarinder Singh said the BJP appears rigid in its approach, while the Congress party traditionally follows a more flexible and consultative style of politics.

'Decisions are taken in Delhi'

Expressing his dissatisfaction, Amarinder Singh said that leaders at the ground level are rarely consulted in the BJP. “No one seeks my advice in the party. All decisions are taken in Delhi,” he remarked. He added that despite having over 60 years of political experience, he cannot impose himself on the party’s leadership.

Resignation speciation gains ground

His remarks have triggered speculation about whether the former Chief Minister is considering quitting the BJP.

However, Amarinder Singh firmly ruled out any possibility of returning to the Congress, saying he is still deeply hurt by the manner in which he was removed from the chief minister’s post. “The way I was forced out still pains me. Joining Congress again is out of the question,” he said.

Despite his criticism of the party’s internal functioning, Amarinder Singh praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the Prime Minister has special affection for Punjab. He added that PM Modi would do everything possible for the welfare of the state.

The former Chief Minister also shared his views on the BJP’s prospects in Punjab, stating that the party can only strengthen its position in the state by aligning with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). Without such an alliance, he suggested, it would be difficult for the BJP to expand its base in Punjab.

Sharp remarks on Navjot Singh Sidhu

Amarinder Singh did not hold back while speaking about Navjot Singh Sidhu and his wife, calling them “unstable.”

He advised Sidhu to step away from active politics and focus on cricket commentary instead. Recalling their time together in government, Amarinder Singh said Sidhu remained dissatisfied despite being given two ministerial portfolios, including a powerful one.

“He kept complaining, resigned eventually, and never took responsibility. His files remained pending for months. He was simply not suited for the job,” he said.