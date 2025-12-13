Advertisement
Thiruvananthapuram Local Body Election Results 2025 LIVE: The counting of votes for the Kerala local body elections 2025 is underway. Like other wards and municipalities, Thiruvananthapuram - where voting was held in the first phase - also saw a triangular contest this year between LDF, NDA and UDF.

Thiruvananthapuram:

The counting of votes for the two-phase local body elections in Kerala is being held on Saturday. This includes the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation, which has a total of 101 wards. The polling in the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation was held in the first phase (which saw a voter turnout of 70.91 per cent) on Tuesday (December 9). 

In the previous local body elections in Thiruvananthapuram in 2020, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) had won 52 wards, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 33 and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) won 10 wards. This year as well, the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation witnessed a triangular contest between the LDF, the NDA and the UDF. 

Live updates :Thiruvananthapuram Local Body Election Results 2025

  • 9:09 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Neck-and-neck fight between NDA, LDF

    Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation trends (28/101) at 8:51 am: UDF: 3, NDA: 12, LDF: 12 and Others: 1.

  • 9:06 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    NDA leads in 12 wards

    Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation trends (26/101) at 8:51 am: UDF: 4, NDA: 12, LDF: 10 and Others: 0.

  • 8:59 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    NDA leads in 11 wards, LDF in 8

    Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation trends (22/101 wards) at 8:55 am: NDA: 11, LDF: 8, UDF: 2 and Others: 1.

  • 8:51 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    NDA leads in 9 wards

    Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation trends at 8:51 am: UDF: 1, NDA: 9, LDF: 6 and Others: 0.

  • 8:39 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    NDA takes lead in 7 wards

    Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation trends (11/101 wards) at 8:40 am: NDA: 7, LDF: 3 and UDF: 1.

  • 8:32 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    LDF leads in 3 wards, NDA ahead on 2

    Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation trends (5/101 wards) at 8:30 am: LDF: 3 and NDA: 2.

  • 8:31 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    LDF leads in Chackai ward

    The LDF is leading in Chackai ward in the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation.

     

  • 8:29 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    NDA leads in Sreevaraham, Chalai wards

    The NDA is leading in Sreevaraham and Chalai wards in the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation.

     

  • 8:27 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    LDF leads in Valiyathura, Vallakkadavu wards

    The LDF is leading in Valiyathura and Vallakkadavu wards in the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation.

     

  • 8:24 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    LDF takes lead in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation's 2 divisions

    Initial trends suggest LDF has taken lead in two divisions in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

  • 8:22 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    UDF takes lead in Vellarada

    In Vellarada ward, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has taken a lead, according to the Kerala State Election Commission (SEC).

  • 7:59 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Counting of votes begins!

    The counting of votes for the local body elections in Kerala has begun. 

  • 7:56 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Counting to begin shortly

    The counting of votes will begin shortly. It is expected that the final results will be declared by the afternoon by the Kerala State Election Commission (SEC).

  • 7:52 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    What was turnout in first phase?

    The voter turnout in the first phase, which was held on December 9, was 70.91 per cent, according to the data released by the Kerala State Election Commission (SEC). 

  • 7:47 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Highest turnout in Kerala local body polls since 1995

    According to the State Election Commission (SEC), the Kerala local body polls 2025 recorded the highest turnout since 1995. The overall turnout, as per the SEC, was 73.69 per cent.

  • 7:36 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Visuals from outside a counting station

    Visuals from outside the counting station at Sarvodaya Vidyalaya ICSE School, Nalanchira for Kerala local body elections. Vote counting will begin at 8 am across 244 counting centres.

  • 7:25 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    What was UDF's performance in Thiruvananthapuram in 2020?

    In the previous local body elections held in 2020, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) won 10 wards in the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation.

  • 7:22 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    What was NDA's performance in Thiruvananthapuram in 2020?

    In the previous local body elections held in 2020, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 33 wards in the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation.

  • 7:19 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    What was LDF's performance in Thiruvananthapuram in 2020?

    In the previous local body elections held in 2020, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) had won 52 wards. The LDF under the leadership of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is in power in Kerala.

  • 7:14 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Counting of votes to begin at 8 am

    The Kerala State Election Commission (SEC) had declared earlier that the counting of votes to declare the results for local body elections will begin at 8 am on Saturday.

  • 7:13 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Poll body to declare result today

    The Kerala State Election Commission (SEC), as declared earlier, will declare the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation election results on Saturday. 

     

