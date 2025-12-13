Live Thiruvananthapuram Local Body Election Results 2025: NDA takes massive lead; counting underway Thiruvananthapuram Local Body Election Results 2025 LIVE: The counting of votes for the Kerala local body elections 2025 is underway. Like other wards and municipalities, Thiruvananthapuram - where voting was held in the first phase - also saw a triangular contest this year between LDF, NDA and UDF.

Thiruvananthapuram:

The counting of votes for the two-phase local body elections in Kerala is being held on Saturday. This includes the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation, which has a total of 101 wards. The polling in the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation was held in the first phase (which saw a voter turnout of 70.91 per cent) on Tuesday (December 9).

In the previous local body elections in Thiruvananthapuram in 2020, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) had won 52 wards, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 33 and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) won 10 wards. This year as well, the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation witnessed a triangular contest between the LDF, the NDA and the UDF.

Click here to catch all the latest updates on Kerala local body elections