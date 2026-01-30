Mardaani 3 Day 1 Box office collection: Here's how much Rani Mukerji's crime thriller earned on opening day Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 opened to positive reviews at the box office on its first day, according to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk. Shah Rukh Khan extended heartfelt wishes for the crime thriller on Friday, January 30, 2026.

The third instalment of Rani Mukerji's hit Mardaani franchise, Mardaani 3, hit the big screens on Friday, January 30, 2026. The film received positive reviews from both critics and audiences upon its release and had a good start at the Indian box office.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, Mardaani 3 features Rani Mukerji, Mallika Prasad, and Janki Bodiwala in key roles. With the film facing competition from Sunny Deol’s Border 2, let's take a look at how much Mardaani 3 earned on its opening day.

Mardaani 3 Day 1 Box office collection

According to early estimates provided by industry tracker Sacnilk, Mardaani 3 witnessed a good start at the box office on its first day, by earning Rs 3.48 crore. The film had an overall 13.63% Hindi occupancy on its first day, Friday, January 30, 2026. The highest occupancy rate of 17.13% was recorded in the evening shows, followed by 14.78% in afternoon and 8.97% in the morning shows.

Shah Rukh Khan extends heartfelt wishes to Rani Mukerji for Mardaani 3

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan extended his best wishes to Rani Mukerji for her film, Mardaani 3 by sharing a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, January 30, 2026. In his X post, he wrote, "Just from the heart….to my Rani ‘Mardaani’ all my best wishes. I am sure you will be feisty, strong & compassionate in Mardaani 3 like u are in the real world too. @yrf #Mardaani3 #RaniMukerji (sic)."

About Mardaani 3: Plot and production details

Mardaani 3 follows the story of Shivani Shivaji Roy, played by Rani Mukerji, who sets out to rescue girls and expose an organised child-trafficking network, leading to a face-off with Amma, played by Mallika Prasad. The film is produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

Mardaani 3 review

An excerpt from India TV’s review of Mardaani 3 read, "Shivani Shivaji Roy, played by Rani Mukerji, is a hit, to say the least. The film has all the essential ingredients of a gripping crime thriller, one that keeps you hooked without reaching for your phone or feeling distracted."

