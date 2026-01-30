Border 2 Day 8 box office: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan film sees limited growth after great holiday run Border 2 continued its theatrical run with modest movement on Day 8 after enjoying a strong holiday-driven opening. Starring Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan, the film saw its collections stabilise as weekday footfalls dipped.

Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan's Border 2 has slowed down at the box office after an impressive opening. The film performed phenomenally well during the Republic Day holiday weekend.

Border 2 box office numbers are being tallied as Day 8 progresses. Discover the early estimates of the film's earnings.

Border 2 Day 8 advanced box office collections

The film opened on a strong note at the Indian box office, with Day 1 collections standing at Rs 30 crore. The momentum picked up over the weekend, as Day 2 saw a healthy jump to Rs 36.5 crore, followed by a massive surge on Sunday. By the end of Day 3, the film had added Rs 54.5 crore to its tally.

The pace remained steady on Monday as well, with the film collecting Rs 59 crore on Day 4. At this point, the total already crossed a solid mark. However, the weekdays brought in a visible slowdown, which is common for most big releases.

From Day 5 onwards, Border 2 witnessed a sharp drop. Tuesday brought in Rs 20 crore, followed by Rs 13 crore on Wednesday and Rs 11.25 crore on Thursday. Despite the decline, the film earned Rs 5.33 crore on Day 8 as per early estimates, taking the overall India net collection to Rs 229.58 crore. Please note that the numbers are expected to change. The confirmed numbers will be updated by 9 am tomorrow, January 31.

Border 2 cast, release date and background

Border 2 released three decades after the original Border in 1997. The sequel hit screens on January 23, 2026, marking a 29-year gap between the two films. The war drama is helmed by Anurag Singh and produced by JP Dutta along with his daughter, Nidhi Dutta.

Alongside lead actors Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty, Border 2 also stars Sonam Bajwa, Medha Singh, Mona Singh, Paramvir Singh Cheema and others in key roles.

