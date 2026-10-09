Katrina Kaif feels criticism cannot dictate her choices: 'I would have been paralysed with fear'

Katrina Kaif has spoken about dealing with online criticism and protecting one's self-worth. The actor's comments come weeks after she faced trolling over her post-pregnancy appearance following a public outing with her husband, Vicky Kaushal.

Speaking at her beauty brand's event in London, Katrina said people should not let social media opinions influence their confidence or the decisions they make in life. She also spoke about the importance of accepting oneself through different phases of life.

Katrina Kaif talks about criticisms amid trolling

“I think we really need to be careful of letting the narrative on social media affect our self-worth and our value, because there are so many opinions out there that if we’re going to start trying to cater to all of them, I think it really hampers your ability to make choices for yourself,” she said at the event, a clip of which is going viral.

The actor added that allowing criticism to dictate one's actions could prevent a person from moving forward. She said there are times when people need to support themselves, especially when they are not receiving encouragement from others. “Personally for me, if every time that I faced critiques or comments, I let that dictate my actions, I think I would have been paralysed with fear and unable to move ahead in my life or in any sphere of life. There are times where the world is going to celebrate you and other times you have to really be your own biggest cheerleader,” she added.

Katrina Kaif on accepting yourself

Katrina also explained the thinking behind her beauty brand's tagline, “It's K to be you”. She said the idea is to encourage people to embrace who they are instead of feeling pressured to meet others' expectations.

“So I think that’s really the thinking behind K-Beauty’s tagline, it’s K to be you, is that you really have to kind of accept yourself and be true to you, to who you are in this moment. And that’s going to change from day to day. It’s going to change from different times and different phases in your life,” she said.

The actor acknowledged that confidence does not remain the same all the time. While some days may feel more fulfilling than others, she encouraged people to take these changes in their stride and avoid being overly critical of themselves.

“There are times where you feel like you’re acing everything in life and there are other times where you feel like, I just can’t get anything right. There are times where you feel like you’re looking and feeling like the best version of yourself and other times I think you’re kind of on a journey to get there. I think it’s good to wear it all lightly and not take yourself too seriously also and just have fun with it.”

Katrina Kaif married Vicky Kaushal in December 2021. She welcomed a baby boy in November 2025.

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