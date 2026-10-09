Nana Patekar's last rites held late at night with full state honours; son Malhar reveals the reason

Veteran actor Nana Patekar was cremated with full state honours at his farmhouse in Pune late on Thursday night. His son, Malhar Patekar, performed the last rites at around 11.30 pm in the presence of several dignitaries, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and thousands of fans who gathered to pay their final respects.

After the funeral, Malhar Patekar spoke to the media outside the farmhouse and spoke about his father's passing. He also revealed why the actor's last rites were performed late at night.

Why were Nana Patekar's last rites held late at night?

Nana Patekar died on Thursday morning after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his Goa residence. His mortal remains were brought to his farmhouse in Pune later in the day, and the funeral took place late at night.

Speaking to the media after the last rites, Malhar explained why the family decided to proceed with the funeral so late on Thursday. He said the family had been in Goa and had expected his father's mortal remains to reach the farmhouse in the village earlier than they did.

In the video, Malhar Patekar said, "Aisa nahi hai ki itni raat ko kyun kiya, kal kyun nahi kiya. Hame laga kyunki aaj subha subha ye hadsa hua toh already samay kaafi beet chuka tha isliye humne socha ki aaj hi karengey (It's not about why we performed the last rites so late at night or why we didn't wait until tomorrow. We felt that since the tragedy had occurred early this morning, a considerable amount of time had already passed, so we decided to perform the last rites today)."

Nana Patekar's post-cremation ritual to be performed today

Nana Patekar suffered a severe cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa on Thursday morning. The religious ritual of collecting his ashes and remains, known as Savadnyacha Vidhi (Asthi Sanchayan), will be performed following the cremation today, October 9.

According to preliminary information, the ritual is expected to take place between 10 am and 11 am. During the ritual, his ashes and remains will be collected and later immersed in accordance with religious traditions.

Nana Patekar's death has left Maharashtra and the film industry in mourning.

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