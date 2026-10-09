57 Delhi Metro stations to remain closed on October 10 after police proposal accepted by DMRC

New Delhi:

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has accepted the proposal of Delhi Police to close the entry and exit gates at 57 metro stations across the national capital and reduce train frequency at these stations in view of proposed protests scheduled for Saturday (October 10). The development comes after the Joint Commissioner of Police, Transport Range, had requested the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to take necessary measures at the identified metro stations in view of proposed protests at Jantar Mantar and other locations in New Delhi district, citing the likelihood of unruly crowd movement towards sensitive locations. The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has announced a protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10 against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged "vote theft".

Proposed restrictions to begin Friday night

According to the police communication, the proposed measures are scheduled to start at 9 pm on Friday and remain in place on October 10 until the situation returns to normal. The request covers 57 stations spread across the Delhi Metro network. Delhi Police has asked DMRC to issue the necessary directions to the concerned officers and staff so that the proposed arrangements can be implemented if required. The measures are intended to regulate passenger movement and help security agencies manage crowds around protest locations.

Commuters travelling through the affected areas should check official DMRC updates before starting their journeys, particularly if they plan to use stations near central Delhi or locations where demonstrations are expected.

Here's the list of 57 Delhi Metro stations to remain closed:

Janpath

Patel Chowk

Central Secretariat

Lok Kalyan Marg

Rajiv Chowk

New Delhi

Seva Teerth (Udyog Bhawan)

Mandi House

Bara Khamba Road

ITO

Delhi Gate

Khan Market

RK Ashram Marg

Jhandewalan

Supreme Court

Indraprastha

Shivaji Stadium

INA (both metro lines)

Hauz Khas

Jor Bagh

Arjangarh

Sarai Kale Khan-Nizamuddin

Lajpat Nagar

Jangpura

Ashram

Kalindi Kunj

Jasola

Jamia Millia Islamia

Okhla Vihar

Chawri Bazar

Jama Masjid

Karol Bagh

Rajendra Place

Vishwavidyalaya

Vidhan Sabha

Civil Lines

Kashmere Gate

Inderlok

GTB Nagar

Kanhaiya Nagar

Netaji Subhash Palace

Azadpur

Adarsh Nagar

Jahangir Puri

Haiderpur Badli Mor

Majlis Park

Shalimar Bagh

Seelampur

Maujpur

Jafrabad

Welcome

Yamuna Vihar

Khazuri Khas

Shahdara

Rithala

Rohini East

Rohini West

CJP announces protest against Chief Election Commissioner

The proposed security arrangements come ahead of a protest announced by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar on October 10. The group has said it will demonstrate against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of "vote theft".

The protest is part of the wider political debate over alleged irregularities in electoral processes and the conduct of the Election Commission. The allegations are claims made by the protesters and should not be treated as established findings. With demonstrations expected at Jantar Mantar and other locations in New Delhi, the police have sought preventive arrangements to avoid crowd-management challenges and potential disruption around sensitive areas.

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