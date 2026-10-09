57 Delhi Metro stations to remain closed on October 10 after police proposal accepted by DMRC

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has accepted the proposal of Delhi Police to close the entry and exit gates at 57 metro stations across the national capital and reduce train frequency at these stations in view of proposed protests scheduled for Saturday (October 10). The development comes after the Joint Commissioner of Police, Transport Range, had requested the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to take necessary measures at the identified metro stations in view of proposed protests at Jantar Mantar and other locations in New Delhi district, citing the likelihood of unruly crowd movement towards sensitive locations. The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has announced a protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10 against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged "vote theft".
Proposed restrictions to begin Friday night
According to the police communication, the proposed measures are scheduled to start at 9 pm on Friday and remain in place on October 10 until the situation returns to normal. The request covers 57 stations spread across the Delhi Metro network. Delhi Police has asked DMRC to issue the necessary directions to the concerned officers and staff so that the proposed arrangements can be implemented if required. The measures are intended to regulate passenger movement and help security agencies manage crowds around protest locations.
Commuters travelling through the affected areas should check official DMRC updates before starting their journeys, particularly if they plan to use stations near central Delhi or locations where demonstrations are expected.
Here's the list of 57 Delhi Metro stations to remain closed:
- Janpath
- Patel Chowk
- Central Secretariat
- Lok Kalyan Marg
- Rajiv Chowk
- New Delhi
- Seva Teerth (Udyog Bhawan)
- Mandi House
- Bara Khamba Road
- ITO
- Delhi Gate
- Khan Market
- RK Ashram Marg
- Jhandewalan
- Supreme Court
- Indraprastha
- Shivaji Stadium
- INA (both metro lines)
- Hauz Khas
- Jor Bagh
- Arjangarh
- Sarai Kale Khan-Nizamuddin
- Lajpat Nagar
- Jangpura
- Ashram
- Kalindi Kunj
- Jasola
- Jamia Millia Islamia
- Okhla Vihar
- Chawri Bazar
- Jama Masjid
- Karol Bagh
- Rajendra Place
- Vishwavidyalaya
- Vidhan Sabha
- Civil Lines
- Kashmere Gate
- Inderlok
- GTB Nagar
- Kanhaiya Nagar
- Netaji Subhash Palace
- Azadpur
- Adarsh Nagar
- Jahangir Puri
- Haiderpur Badli Mor
- Majlis Park
- Shalimar Bagh
- Seelampur
- Maujpur
- Jafrabad
- Welcome
- Yamuna Vihar
- Khazuri Khas
- Shahdara
- Rithala
- Rohini East
- Rohini West
CJP announces protest against Chief Election Commissioner
The proposed security arrangements come ahead of a protest announced by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar on October 10. The group has said it will demonstrate against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of "vote theft".
The protest is part of the wider political debate over alleged irregularities in electoral processes and the conduct of the Election Commission. The allegations are claims made by the protesters and should not be treated as established findings. With demonstrations expected at Jantar Mantar and other locations in New Delhi, the police have sought preventive arrangements to avoid crowd-management challenges and potential disruption around sensitive areas.
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