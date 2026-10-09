India slams JD Vance over H1-B visa remarks as 'unwarranted, deeply offensive', flags US immigrants history

New Delhi:

India on Friday reacted to the US suspending H1-B Visa permits to 8 Indian IT firms, barring Indians from availing a work permit in the country, while also slamming Vice President JD Vance's "indentured servants" remarks as "unwarranted and deeply offensive".

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs stressed the importance of Indian immigrants to the American ecosystem and building wealth in the US.

"It should be noted that PERM is distinct from the H-1B visa programme. The suspension of PERM applications does not, by itself, affect the validity of existing H-1B visas or the status of H-1B visa holders and their dependents, though there could be some impact on the permanent-residency/Green Card process of eligible employees of the affected companies," the MEA said in its statement.

The ministry added that talent mobility adds value to both economies while creating opportunities for Indians and also helping US companies with cutting-edge talent, innovation, research, productivity, competitiveness and job creation, besides creating shareholder wealth in the US.

"This is therefore an area of tremendous mutual benefit for the two countries and our expectation is that all stakeholders in this process can appreciate this fact. The steps announced by the US do not advance the shared ambitions of both countries." it added.

On Vance's remarks, India said such descriptions are "unwarranted and ignore the fact that Indian professionals in the United States are highly educated and skilled contributors to its economy and innovation ecosystem".

"Indeed, the history of the United States itself has been shaped by generations of immigrants whose labour, enterprise and innovation have contributed to its growth and prosperity. Resorting to terminology that carries painful historical and colonial legacy connotations is deeply offensive," the MEA added.

US H1-B visa permit issue and JD Vance's remarks

The rebuttal came after the United States barred eight IT firms -- Microsoft, Tata, Wipro, Infosys, Adobe, Cognizant, HCL and Capgemini from participating in its Permanent Labour Certification (PERM) programme, a key step in the employer-sponsored Green Card process. The move was based on allegations that the practice had deprived American workers of job opportunities.

Vance suspended Microsoft's participation in the PERM programme, accusing the company of replacing American workers with foreign nationals. He said the IT giant should hire “great American workers” rather than replace them with “foreign indentured servants”.

Also Read:

US to double EB-5 investor visa fees from November 30: How will it impact Indians seeking Green Cards?