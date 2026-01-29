Border 2 box office collection Day 7: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan film slows down after a strong week Border 2 is completing its first seven days at the box office. Here's how much Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan's film earned as a part of advanced box office collections.

New Delhi:

Border 2 is about to complete its first seven days at the box office with a mixed but eventful run. The film reflected a strong weekend-plus-holiday momentum, followed by a steep drop on working days. The war drama, led by Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, opened to solid interest.

As Day 7 unfolds, the box office numbers for Border 2 are still being tallied. Let's take a look at the film's advanced collections.

Border 2: Day 7 advanced box office collection

Border 2 began its theatrical journey on Friday, January 23, with an India net collection of Rs 30 crore, setting a stable base for the days that followed. Audience turnout improved over the weekend, showing clear growth on Saturday and an even stronger surge on Sunday, before weekday realities set in.

On Day 2, which was the first Saturday, Border 2 collected Rs 36.5 crore, marking a 21.67 percent rise from its opening day. The upward rise continued on Day 3, with the first Sunday bringing in Rs 54.5 crore, a sharp 49.32 percent jump that became the film’s highest single-day collection in its first week.

The momentum carried into Monday, with Day 4 recording Rs 59 crore, showing an 8.26 percent increase despite it being a weekday and also, Republic Day holiday. However, the numbers saw a drop from Tuesday onwards. Day 5 brought in Rs 20 crore, reflecting a significant 66.10 percent drop, followed by Rs 13 crore on Day 6, a further decline of 35 percent.

By Day 7, the first Thursday, Border 2 added Rs 3.6 crore to its tally, closing the first week with an India net collection of Rs 216.6 crore across all languages, as per early estimates. It must be noted that the numbers are expected to change as Day 7 progresses. The confirmed figures will be updated by 8.30 am on January 30.

Border 2 cast, release date and background

Border 2 released nearly three decades after the original Border in 1997. The sequel hit screens on January 23, 2026, marking a 29-year gap between the two films. The war drama is helmed by Anurag Singh and produced by JP Dutta along with his daughter, Nidhi Dutta.

Alongside lead actors Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty, Border 2 also stars Sonam Bajwa, Medha Singh, Mona Singh, Paramvir Singh Cheema and others in key roles.

